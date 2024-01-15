Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The awesome Beats Studio3 headphones are a whopping 51% off at Woot, waiting for you to snatch them up

Snagging a pair of nice Beats headphones at an awesome discount is always an opportunity you should not miss out on. This is why we suggest you keep reading and take advantage of this deal now while you still can. You ready?

Woot currently has the amazing Beats Studio3 headphones on sale at an amazing 51% markdown, which, converted into cash, translates into lovely savings of $180 if you pull the trigger on this offer. Thanks to this sweet price cut, the Beats Studio3 can now be yours for just $169.95 instead of their usual $349.95 cost.

Beats Studio3: Now $180 OFF at Woot!

Get the Red-colored Beats Studio3 from Woot and score sweet savings of $180. The headphones offer awesome sound and good ANC, and are a real steal at this price.
$180 off (51%)
$169 95
$349 95
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio3 in Red: Now $142 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Red-colored Beats Studio3 from Amazon and save $142. The headphones offer awesome sound and good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck.
$142 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Since we are talking about Beats headphones here, expect your Beats Studio3 to sound incredible and pack strong bass. Additionally, they are comfy, which means you'll be able to use them for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. On top of that, they sport real-time audio calibration, adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), and Apple's famous Spatial Audio functionality, which enhances your chill-out time by making the sound feel three-dimensional.

We should also mention that their Apple W1 chip on deck allows them to pair with other Apple devices faster and easier. Moreover, the headphones work great with Android-powered devices as well, allowing fans of Google's Green Robot to enjoy Beats' premium sound on their smartphones and tablets.

As for their battery life, the Beats Studio3 should be able to last you up to 22 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. With ANC turned off, however, these bad boys offer up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition to that, they come are equipped with Beats's Fast Fuel charging. A quick 10-minute charge should provide you with 3 hours of listening time.

As you can see, the Beats Studio3 are pretty awesome headphones, which are currently even more incredible, since they'll let you enjoy Beats' awesome sound for less, thanks to Woot's sweet discount. So, chop chop, and snatch a pair at a heavily reduced price now!

