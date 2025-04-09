Limited-time deal lets you save 70% and grab premium Beats Studio3 headphones for just $105

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Studio Pro may be Beats' current flagship headphones, but if you want to score premium Beats cans at the lowest possible price, the Studio3 are the ones you should get.

Right now, Woot is selling them at a jaw-dropping 70% discount, letting you grab a pair in Shadow Gray for only $104.99. And no, these aren't refurbished headphones—they’re brand-spanking new. That's what makes this deal so unbelievable: it lets you get headphones with premium build and sound for just under $105. Headphones that would have set you back a whopping $349.95 when they were among the latest and greatest on the market. Just act quickly, as this is a limited-time offer that will expire soon!

The high-end Beats Studio3 are on sale for $245 off at Woot, but for a limited-time. This means you can get a pair for just under $105. The headphones deliver top-quality sound and are a real bargain at their current price.
As former top-of-the-line Beats headphones, Studio3 still pack a punch when it comes to sound—especially with that strong bass and support for Apple's Spatial Audio, which makes your music feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

They're comfy too, so you can jam out for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. Battery life is another of their highlights, offering up to 22 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 40 hours with it turned off. Plus, if you're low on juice, a quick 10-minute top-up provides up to 3 hours of additional listening time, perfect for the times you can't wait to fully charge your fancy headphones.

Speaking of ANC, it's not just powerful—it also adapts to your surroundings, keeping distractions out all while ensuring no pesky noises will be ruining your listening session. And thanks to Apple's W1 chip, pairing with an iPhone or iPad is effortless. But don't worry, they work with Android devices too—so no matter what phone you're using, you're covered.

All in all, the Beats Studio3 still hold up as a solid pick. Moreover, they are a no-brainer at their current price on Woot. So, don't wait around—snag a pair while this deal's still live!
