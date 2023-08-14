Snag a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for up to 35% off from Amazon

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The brand Beats is recognizable all over the world and does not need any introduction. Everyone knows that Beats makes some of the best headphones and earbuds on the market. And, of course, everyone knows that if you want headphones with Beats branding, you need to cough up some serious cash. This is why, it's always nice to score a huge saving on a pair of Beats headphones.

Fortunately for you, Amazon is still giving you a chance to snag a pair of great Beats headphones at a lower price. At the moment, the Beats Studio3 headphones are currently on sale, with the Red-colored option enjoying the biggest discount of all variants. The Red-colored Beats Studio3 headphones are currently discounted by 35%, allowing you to save $123. Your other best option to save as much as possible is to go for the Beats Studio3 in Defiant Black-Red, which are discounted by $118.

Since it's Beats we are talking about here, expect your new Beats Studio3 headphones to be comfortable to wear and pack a great, bass-oriented sound. Additionally, these bad boys offer pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC), real-time audio calibration, and even support Apple's famous Spatial Audio feature, which makes songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

Being technically an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 come with Apple's W1 chip, which lets iPhone users pair their headphones with their Apple devices faster and easier. That said, the Beats Studio3 work with Android phones as well, so even if you are team Green Robot, you will be able to use your headphones with your phone.

In addition to their nice sound, ANC, and compatibility with Apple and Android devices, the Beats Studio3 also pack a pretty awesome battery life. They offer up to 22 hours of listening time with ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) enabled and up to 40 hours with it disabled. They also come with Beats Fast Fuel charging, which provides 3 hours of playback in just a quick 10-minute top-up.

