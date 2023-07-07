Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Beats Studio3 ANC headphones are getting their biggest discount to date

@cosminvasile
Apple-owned Beats has a pretty large portfolio of audio products that cover almost all price tiers. The Beats Studio3 headphones are positioned in the premium category with the likes of Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort 45, which means customers must pay up to $350 for a pair.

Thankfully, all these premium headphones are on sale more often than not, so it’s really not worth paying the full price any longer. The Beats Studio3 are old enough for Apple and other third-party sellers to offer important discounts to anyone who wishes to buy a pair.

In fact, the Beats Studio3 have been on sale quite a lot of times, but their price rarely dropped below the $200 mark. Today, we have the perfect deal for those still looking to purchase a pair of Beats headphones, in particular the Studio3 model.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone (latest model)
$181 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


For a limited time, Amazon offers a massive 52 percent discount on the Beats Studio3, which means you’ll be saving around $180 if you decide to go for the deal. It’s important to mention that the deal extends to just two colors – Matte Black and Shadow Gray. Choosing any other color will increase the price by a lot, so if you want the absolute best deal, pick either of the two versions.

The Beats Studio3 headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They feature pure adaptive noise canceling, which is capable of actively blocking external noise. As far as battery goes, you’ll be able to get up to 22 hours of playtime with these wireless headphones. But with Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge will give you another 3 hours of playtime when battery is low.

More importantly, the Beats Studio3 support Spatial Audio for immersive music, movies and games, and pack Apple’s W1 headphone chip. You’ll also get a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable with built-in mic and controls, which allows you to connect the headphones to any standard audio source.

