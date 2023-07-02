Snag the drastically discounted Beats Studio3 ANC headphones before time runs out

And just like that, it's July, so we are halfway through the year, and with American Independence Day right around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to gadgets and accessories you really need, such as a nice pair of headphones.





If you need something a little more secure than wireless earbuds, you should check out the best over-ear headphones of 2023 . Newer ones like the Apple AirPods Max, which cost $450, and the Bose 700 Wireless Headphones, which retail for $380, are quite expensive. If you are open to buying an older model, the Apple Beats Studio3 are a hefty $150 off.





Beats Studio 3 Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Active Noise Cancelling | 22 hours of listening time | Compatible with both iOS and Android | Spatial Audio support $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





Even though they came out in 2017, the Beats Studio3 are still a pretty solid option if your main requirements are active noise cancellation, long battery life, comfort, and decent sound quality.





The Beats Studio3 have a refined and rounded look and they feature well-padded earcups so they won't feel heavy on your ear. They also have a stable fit and won't move or fall off when you are exercising or running. The headphones can be folded and put in the provided carrying case.





Although the hearables work with both Apple and Android, they have the Apple W1 chip inside, so using them with iCloud devices is extremely hassle-free. Android users will only need to open up Bluetooth settings and they'll be good to go.





The sound quality is clean and natural and the headphones are enjoyable to listen to.





The headphones constantly monitor your surroundings and calibrate the noise canceling accordingly. The headphones' design also allows them to physically block out distracting noises.





With ANC on, they can last for around 22 hours, and without ANC, they can last nearly 40 hours. A 10-minute top-up is enough for 2.5 hours of listening time.





The Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless usually sell for $349.99 but Best Buy has knocked $150 off their price and is selling them for $199.99. Grab them if you need reliable over-hear headphones with ANC but don't want to spend over $300 on newer hearables.