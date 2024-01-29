Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap





Beats Studio3 in Black: Now $181 OFF on Amazon! Get the Black-colored Beats Studio3 on Amazon and score massive savings of $181 in the process. The headphones offer amazing sound, good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck. $181 off (52%) Buy at Amazon



As proper top-tier Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 sound incredible and offer strong bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely fall in love with. In addition to that, they are comfortable, allowing you to blast your songs for hours without any ear fatigue. Furthermore, they come with fancy features such as real-time audio calibration, adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), and Apple's renowned Spatial Audio functionality, which improves your listening experience by making the sound feel three-dimensional.



The Beats Studio3 are also equipped with an Apple W1 chip, allowing them to pair with iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices faster and easier. That said, the headphones work amazing with Android-powered phones, so don't worry, you'll be able to use them with your fancy Galaxy smartphone as well.



In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio3 should be able to provide you with up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. With ANC disabled, however, these bad boys should be able to last you up to 40 hours on a single charge. Additionally, they come equipped with Beats's Fast Fuel charging, giving them 3 hours of listening in just a quick 10-minute charge.



Beats is a renowned name in the headphone market as well as on the street. So, a pair of Beats headphones will undeniably increase your street cred. And now you can become more popular on them streets for less by snagging new Beats cans at a whopping discount through this awesome deal.At this very moment, Amazon is currently selling the top-tier Beats Studio3 in Matte Black for 52% off their price, allowing you to score sweet savings of $181 on these amazing headphones if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal while it's still up for grabs.