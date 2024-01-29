Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon UK slashes the price of Apple's awesome Beats Studio Pro making them a true temptation

What an awesome feeling it is to get a pair of Beats headphones at a discounted price! Oh, what do you mean you've never experienced it?! We have to fix that asap!

Amazon UK is currently selling Apple's super-duper Beats Studio Pro at a sweet 29% discount, which means you now have the chance to get a pair of these bad boys for £100 less if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now by tapping the deal button below. Furthermore, all color options are currently enjoying the same price cut, so you'll score savings regardless of which color variant you go for.

Beats Studio Pro: Now £100 OFF on Amazon UK!

The headphones pack awesome sound, good ANC, great battery life, and are a real bang for your buck.
£100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


When a pair of headphones sports the word Pro in its name, you just know they are special. And we can indeed say that the Beats Studio Pro fit the bill perfectly. As true Pro headphones, they have incredible sound with a strong bass, which hip-hop lovers will definitely find appealing. Furthermore, they come with an awesome ANC on board, which does a good job of muting most noises, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions.

Another key selling point of the Beats Studio Pro is that they have amazing battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, they come with fast charging on board, which will give you 4 hours of listening time in just a quick 10-minute charge.

As you can see, the Beats Studio Pro are definitely worthy of that Pro word in their moniker. Furthermore, Amazon UK is making them even more tempting with that sweet discount. So, we suggest you get a pair of Beats Studio Pro now, while they are still enjoying a nice price cut.

