You can still snag Apple's top-tier Beats Studio Pro for a whopping 49% off on Amazon

We also advise you to act fast on this one. Amazon has been offering this bonkers discount on the Beats Studio Pro even before Christmas, and you never know when the retailer will decide to return these fantastic headphones to their regular price, which is far from budget-friendly.The Beats Studio Pro are truly incredible. In true Beats fashion, they have amazing sound with an emphasis on bass, which is something hip-hop lovers will definitely enjoy. In addition to that, they pack pretty awesome ANC, which may not be the best out there but should allow you to enjoy your favorite songs in peace.Furthermore, the headphones pack amazing battery life. They should be able to provide you with up to 40 hours of listening time before the need to charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, providing 4 hours of playback time with just a quick 10-minute charge.The Beats Studio Pro are premium headphones through and through, and will be a shame to miss out on this amazing opportunity to snatch them with such a massive discount. So, tap the deal button in this article and snag a pair of brand-new Beats Studio Pro at a heavily reduced price on Amazon today.