The Beats Studio 3 are dirt-cheap at Walmart for Black Friday; get yours while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The epic Black Friday savings event continues at Walmart. The merchant has prepared a new range of hot items at even better prices this week, helping you maximize your savings while upgrading your tech. Some price cuts are totally mind-blowing, like the one we see on the impressive Beats Studio 3. The headset, which typically costs $349.99, is now only $99 at Walmart for Walmart+ members.
The Beats Studio 3 are no spring chicken and clearly aren't among the best wireless headphones. Released all the way back in 2017, they probably are a tough sell at their regular price. Fortunately, you don’t have to cough up the $349.99 today, so long as you are a Walmart+ member (now might be a good time to consider becoming one.)
If you’re after comfort, portable design, Apple’s W1 chip, and a super appealing price tag attached to them, you won’t make the wrong choice by picking this headset. The integrated chip allows you to seamlessly connect your Apple devices, which is quite neat.
Of course, if you have some extra money in your budget, we recommend the Beats Studio Pro. Released this year, the model is obviously quite contemporary. Other pros include much better active noise cancellation and sound quality. To top it off, the Beats Studio Pro should be much more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Let’s not forget that they, too, come at a fittingly attractive discount, making them much more affordable.
So, if you need a new set of affordable headphones with cool features, don’t hesitate to get these! Should you be looking for a more contemporary option, we suggest the latest Beats Studio Pro. They are now 51% cheaper at both Walmart and Amazon, and the discount is available to everyone, too!
