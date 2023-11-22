Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

The Beats Studio 3 are dirt-cheap at Walmart for Black Friday; get yours while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Beats Studio 3 are now dirt-cheap at Walmart for Black Friday; get yours while you can
The epic Black Friday savings event continues at Walmart. The merchant has prepared a new range of hot items at even better prices this week, helping you maximize your savings while upgrading your tech. Some price cuts are totally mind-blowing, like the one we see on the impressive Beats Studio 3. The headset, which typically costs $349.99, is now only $99 at Walmart for Walmart+ members.

So, if you need a new set of affordable headphones with cool features, don’t hesitate to get these! Should you be looking for a more contemporary option, we suggest the latest Beats Studio Pro. They are now 51% cheaper at both Walmart and Amazon, and the discount is available to everyone, too!

Beats Studio 3: NOW 72% off at Walmart

Walmart takes the Black Friday savings event to the next level by slashing a whopping 72% off the Beats Studio 3 price tag. The Black Friday deal is available right now for Walmart+ members. Act fast and get yours while you still can!
$251 off (72%)
$99
$349 95
Buy at Walmart

Beats Studio Pro: save 51% this Black Friday at Walmart

If the 2017-released model is too outdated for your needs, we suggest the Beats Studio Pro. These headphones are available at half off right now. The deal applies to some colors only. These headphones have ANC, a USB-C port, long battery life, and more.
$180 off (51%)
$169 95
$349 95
Buy at Walmart

Beats Studio Pro: $180 off on Amazon right now

Amazon has prepared a pretty cool deal on the Beats Studio Pro in its own right. The merchant has slashed 51% off these headphones' price tag. To top it off, you have several colors to pick from! Don't miss out on this amazing Black Friday deal.
$180 off (51%)
$169 95
$349 95
Buy at Amazon


Check out other amazing Black Friday headphone deals.


The Beats Studio 3 are no spring chicken and clearly aren't among the best wireless headphones. Released all the way back in 2017, they probably are a tough sell at their regular price. Fortunately, you don’t have to cough up the $349.99 today, so long as you are a Walmart+ member (now might be a good time to consider becoming one.)

If you’re after comfort, portable design, Apple’s W1 chip, and a super appealing price tag attached to them, you won’t make the wrong choice by picking this headset. The integrated chip allows you to seamlessly connect your Apple devices, which is quite neat.

For just $99, you get a decent set of headphones with a foldable design for easy transportation. The headset also offers good audio, ANC, and up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. That’s definitely not the most impressive spec list, but it seems worth it at that price point.

Of course, if you have some extra money in your budget, we recommend the Beats Studio Pro. Released this year, the model is obviously quite contemporary. Other pros include much better active noise cancellation and sound quality. To top it off, the Beats Studio Pro should be much more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Let’s not forget that they, too, come at a fittingly attractive discount, making them much more affordable.

Top three Black Friday deals on headphones today


Beats Studio Pro: get these now for half price at Amazon!

Well, this is nuts. At a 51% discount, the Beats Studio Pro headphones sure are a steal - they feature Beats' Custom Acoustic Platform for immersive sound in calls and music. Offering lossless audio, distinct sound profiles, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode, these headphones ensure a personalized listening experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life, voice-targeting mics, and on-device controls, they provide convenience and clear call performance.
$180 off (51%)
$169 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro get a Pro discount as well: now 48% OFF

Get ready for an out-of-this-world earbud experience with Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro! These earbuds bring top-notch sound quality, boast IPX7 water resistance (perfect for those accidental sporty spills), touch panels so sensitive they'll respond to your emotional highs and lows, and ANC that's so good it could hush a library. But wait, there's more! These buds are like so comfortable, they're like the comfy pajamas you forget you're wearing until someone points it out. Whether you're hustling at work or grinding at the gym, these buds will stick with you.
$111 off (48%)
$118 84
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Save an epic $100 on the AirPods Max with sweet Amazon Black Friday deal

A symphony of wonders awaits those who buy the AirPods Max! Featuring a dynamic driver designed by the Apple gods themselves for music lovers that crave high-fidelity audio. Keep in mind that only the Green color and the Silver color are sporting this discount right now! Boasting a marathon-worthy 20-hour battery life, precision control with a Digital Crown, and a sleek Smart Case that makes sure your buds snooze when they're not jamming.
$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless