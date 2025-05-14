Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Gym rats rejoice over this generous Beats Fit Pro deal

The earbuds deliver crisp sound, have decent ANC, and even come with dedicated wingtips for a stable fit.

As we already shared, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are selling like crazy at 51% off on Amazon. However, if you prefer earbuds and going to the gym is an integral part of your life—so much so that skipping a workout is unthinkable—then we suggest going for the Beats Fit Pro instead.

Right now, Woot is selling these workout earbuds at a sweet $70 discount, allowing you to get a pair for only $129.95. Not only are they in pristine condition, but they also come with a full one-year manufacturer warranty, which beats Woot's standard 90-day guarantee. Just be sure to act fast, as this is a limited-time offer, which has been available for a few weeks now and may expire soon.

Beats Fit Pro: Now 35% OFF at Woot!

$129 95
$199 95
$70 off (35%)
The Beats Fit Pro are now 35% off at Woot, letting you grab a pair for just under $130. With their durable design and great sound, these earbuds are a real bargain at this price. Don’t miss out—save while you can!
Buy at Woot


As for the earbuds themselves, they're Beats's answer to Sennheiser's Momentum Sport—currently $141 off on Amazon—and rank among the best workout earphones out there. With their crisp, balanced sound, you'll enjoy an incredible listening experience whether you're pumping iron at the gym or unwinding with your favorite tracks.

If you're on Team Apple with a fancy iPhone, you'll get to enjoy Spatial Audio, making the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive. That said, even if you're on the Android side of the fence, you'll still appreciate how your music sounds.

You'll also like the secure fit these puppies deliver, thanks to their wingtips that keep them snug and comfortable no matter how intense your workout gets. Plus, with an IPX4 rating, they can handle sweat and splashes, so you don't have to hold back when pushing your limits. Adding to their durability is also their solid battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours when you add the case.

Since gyms can get quite noisy, especially during peak hours, these earbuds offer decent Active Noise Cancelling, blocking most of the unwanted sounds that sneak in.

All in all, the Beats Fit Pro are a bargain at their current price at Woot. So, if they fit the bill for you, do not hesitate to save on a pair now!
