A sweet Amazon deal lets you save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro, the best earbuds for working out

The Beats Fit Pro are 20% off on Amazon right now. The best earbuds for fitness enthusiasts are now 20% off on Amazon. Different color options are available. $40 off (20%)



With their intuitive design, Apple’s earbuds should feel quite comfortable to wear. Their wingtips help them stay put the entire workout, even during those demanding HIIT routines. The occasional drop of sweat won’t damage them, too. The Beats Fit Pro feature an IPX4 rating, so they shouldn’t have a problem with some rain, either.



You get much more for your investment of just under $160 than a pair of comfortable earbuds with a secure fit, though. For one thing, these earbuds have Spatial Audio support that delivers powerful and balanced sound that surrounds you. There’s also ANC on deck with Transparency Mode, so you can effectively block outside noises at any time.



If you’re an iOS user, the Beats Fit Pro are an ideal choice. That’s because they feature Apple’s proprietary H1 chip for seamless switching between your Apple devices. Battery-wise, the earbuds will keep up with you throughout the entire workout and then some more. They offer about six hours of listening time, and the charging case helps bring total playtime up to 24 hours.



Overall, the Beats Fit Pro put enough to the table to make a great companion on your next visit to the gym. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s offer and grab them at 20% off while you can.