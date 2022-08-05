The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time

It's really hard to find a good pair of headphones nowadays, not because there aren't any but because the variety of brands and models out there is astounding! As we've said times and again, when in doubt - turn to something you know.





In this case the known variable is called Beats Studio3 - a great pair of headphones by Apple, which are heavily discounted during Best Buy's Anniversary Sale event. Normally, these will set you back a hefty $349.99 but for a limited time you can get them for under $200.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Shadow Gray $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy



The Beats Studio3 headphones fight at the top of the food chain, these are powered by Apple's proprietary W1 chipset (and you can find the same silicon inside the much more popular AirPods), and they also come with a lot of additional bells and whistles.



The Studio3 model comes equipped with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling tech, real-time audio calibration, seamless Bluetooth pairing, and up to 40 hours of battery life (with active noise cancelation off). To top it all up, there's a cool carrying case included.



These headphones are available in two different colors - Shadow Gray and Matte Black, and with every purchase you’ll get three months of Apple TV+, and six months of Apple News+.



