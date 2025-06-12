Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Humongous 50% discount makes the B&O Beosound Explore a dream for outdoor lovers

The speaker is an absolute steal at this price, so act fast and save now!

A close-up of the Beosound Explore.
We're sure you'll agree that a 50% discount on a Bang & Olufsen audio product is an unmissable deal. After all, the company is a renowned name in the audio segment, and its speakers and headphones always cost a pretty penny.

That's why we're happy to report that Amazon has slashed the price of the rugged Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore by 50%. This allows you to score one in green or white for just under $150, saving you $150. We encourage you to act fast, though, as deals like this one don't stay up for grabs for long.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $150!

$150 off (50%)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is now up for grabs on Amazon with a huge $150 discount, bringing the price down to just under $150. Designed for adventure, this rugged speaker features a solid IP67 rating and delivers immersive 360-degree sound. Act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the Beosound Explore isn't your typical lavish Bang & Olufsen speaker you'd proudly place on a shelf in your living room. Instead, it was designed to clip onto your backpack and accompany you on your adventures. And with summer here—the time of year for long hikes and outdoor experiences—Amazon's 50% discount on this bad boy comes right on cue.

But don't think that just because it doesn't look like most Bang & Olufsen speakers, it doesn't also pack their incredible sound. On the contrary! It offers premium, 360-degree audio, ensuring an incredible listening experience. It also supports the Bang & Olufsen app, which has its own EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound to your preferences.

Since it's made for the outdoors, our friend here is also pretty durable. Boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, it's completely dustproof and can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 27 hours of listening time, which is a respectable battery life.

So, if you've been in the market for a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere and won't tank your bank account, don't miss out! Act fast and get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore for a whopping 50% off with this deal now!
