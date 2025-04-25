Generous 30% discount makes the B&O Beosound Explore the perfect companion for your adventures

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the market for a new rugged Bluetooth speaker that you can bring on your adventures? The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a fantastic pick—especially at its current discounted price on Amazon.

Right now, the retailer is offering a solid 30% markdown on the Chestnut-colored version, bringing the price down to under $176. That's $74 off, making it a great deal for anyone who wants premium sound on the go.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Chestnut: Save $74!

$74 off (30%)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Chestnut is currently $74 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $176. This rugged speaker is built to last with a solid IP67 rating, and it sounds fantastic too, delivering rich 360-degree audio. Don’t wait—grab one for less now!
Buy at Amazon


Unlike other Bang & Olufsen speakers designed for home relaxation, the Beosound Explore is built for outdoor adventures. It features a durable, rugged design with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it can handle dust, dirt, and even submersion in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Whether you're hiking, camping, or chilling by the beach, this speaker is ready to go wherever you go.

Despite not looking like a traditional Bang & Olufsen audio product, our friend here still delivers the premium sound you'd expect from the brand. It offers 360-degree audio with deep bass, making your music feel rich and immersive no matter where you are. Plus, with the companion app, you can customize the EQ settings to match your listening preferences.

Another standout feature is its impressive battery life. With up to 27 hours of playback on a single charge, you won't have to worry about running out of juice during your adventures. And thanks to its compact size and built-in carabiner clip, it's easy to attach to your backpack and take anywhere.

All in all, the Beosound Explore is a bargain at under $176 and a solid investment for anyone who wants high-quality sound, durability, and portability in one package. But deals like this don't last forever. So, act fast and grab yours at a discounted price today!
