Indulge in the finest moments of life with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX now up to $189 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Luxury usually comes at a high cost, but not today! The luxurious Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones in black are currently 25% off their price on Amazon, meaning they can now be yours for $149 less if you pull the trigger on this deal and up your listening experience today! If you want to save even more, feel free to go for the option in Timber, as it's available at an even bigger 32% discount and can be yours for $189 off its price.
Bang & Olufsen is famous for its lavish and awesome-sounding audio products, and we can firmly say that the Beoplay HX are true Bang & Olufsen headphones through and through. They are sleek and premium-looking, as well as light and comfy. So, firstly, they will look awesome on you and secondly, you'll be able to use them for hours and hours without any ear fatigue.
You'll definitely want to blast your favorite songs on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX nonstop, as these bad boys sound just incredible. Furthermore, they support the Bang & Olufsen app, which boasts its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor your luxurious headphones entirely to your preferences.
Something you should also know is that you should be careful with your Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX, as they don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are stylish, awesome-sounding, and offer good ANC and battery life. Furthermore, they are now even more tempting thanks to Amazon's sweet discounts. Therefore, we suggest you get a pair now before the deal expires or supplies run out.
Bang & Olufsen is famous for its lavish and awesome-sounding audio products, and we can firmly say that the Beoplay HX are true Bang & Olufsen headphones through and through. They are sleek and premium-looking, as well as light and comfy. So, firstly, they will look awesome on you and secondly, you'll be able to use them for hours and hours without any ear fatigue.
You'll definitely want to blast your favorite songs on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX nonstop, as these bad boys sound just incredible. Furthermore, they support the Bang & Olufsen app, which boasts its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor your luxurious headphones entirely to your preferences.
Moreover, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX pack a pretty capable ANC functionality and great battery life. They should be able to last you 30 on a single charge. However, you should be able to squeeze about 40 hours of listening time out of these handsome headphones if you listen at moderate volume with ANC turned off.
Something you should also know is that you should be careful with your Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX, as they don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are stylish, awesome-sounding, and offer good ANC and battery life. Furthermore, they are now even more tempting thanks to Amazon's sweet discounts. Therefore, we suggest you get a pair now before the deal expires or supplies run out.
Things that are NOT allowed: