This Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is now $120 off its price, sounds amazing, and can double as a wireless charger
"I'm a man of simple tastes, I'm always satisfied with the best." — Oscar Wilde. If you, too, always want the best and are currently in the market for a fancy new Bluetooth speaker, today is your lucky day!
Amazon is currently offering the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 in Anthracite for 20% off its price, which means you can now snag this amazing speaker at a sweet $120 discount if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now.
Bang & Olufsen is famous for its premium and extremely luxurious headphones and speakers, and we can say the Beolit 20 fits the bill perfectly. Although it looks like a small lunchbox that your mom used to put your sandwiches in, the Beolit 20 is made of luxurious materials and delivers incredible, loud sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, the Bang & Olufsen app packs its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your speaker entirely to your preferences.
As for battery life, the Beolit 20 should be able to last you around 8 hours on a single charge, depending on how loud you are blasting your songs.
However, we should also mention that the Beolit 20 doesn't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating, which means you should be careful when using it around water.
Nevertheless, the Beolit 20 is an amazing premium Bluetooth speaker with awesome sound capabilities and can now be yours for less. So, tap the deal button at the beginning and snag a Beolit 20 at a discounted price now while you still can!
In addition to its amazing sound, the Beolit 20 can double as a wireless charger for your phone. That's right! Just lay your phone on top of your Beolit 20, and the speaker will start recharging your phone's battery if your phone supports wireless charging, of course.
