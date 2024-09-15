Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The biggest iPhone 16 Pro upgrades will be lost on the average Joe, which means most people should probably get an iPhone 16 this year as the only real day-to-day “pro” feature you’d be missing out on is the 120Hz ProMotion display.
Apart from that, the upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro lineup are aimed at creators and actual professionals, which makes this lineup ironically controversial.
Chances are that if you don’t know what LOG is - you don’t need it. And that’s the case with the new pro-grade features in iPhone 16 Pro like the 120fps 4K video feature, which is clearly aimed at creators and YouTube filmmakers.
But Apple went a few steps further this time around by adding something called “Audio Mix”. iPhone 16 Pro has four “studio-quality” mics, and Apple promises these will help musicians and other creators capture high-quality audio without the need for external mics, which could be a game-changer.
In case you don’t know, famous artists like Charlie Puth use the iPhone’s Voice Memos app to capture song/melody ideas as they pop into their head - it’s the most convenient and quickest way to do so.
Not only are the quad microphones on iPhone 16 good at capturing audio - Apple has created special software baked into the Voice Memos and Photos apps, which lets you mix individual audio channels/tracks. And in case you’ve never messed with digital audio stations or pro-grade video editing software, all I can say is that this is an absolute game-changer for creators.
It means I can play a guitar melody over a beatbox beat, being able to record the two tracks separately and layer them on top of each other. And that’s on-my-iPhone. No need to fire up my MacBook, my pro-grade audio interface, my expensive microphone, and my even more expensive DAW (the software, which you use to make music on your laptop).
See, while I’m not saying these features can’t be useful for the average consumer - in fact, I can immediately tell you that TikTokers will take advantage of the iPhone 16 Pro’s audio-mixing features to layer voices and sounds for their TikTok videos.
What I’m pointing out is that if you feel like the iPhone 16 Pro is a disappointing upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s:
In fact, despite being available on all new iPhone 16 models, the new Camera button Apple spent so much time talking about, is another pro-grade upgrade - this time on the hardware side of things.
All the zoom, exposure, focus, and double-stage shutter options the button enables, are most certainly something the enthusiast will find more useful than the average consumer.
This makes me wonder if Apple has chosen the right strategy to sell more “Pro” iPhones. In the end, the “professional” iPhone is also Apple’s most “premium” iPhone.
And there are way more people who like splurging for the “best” iPhone than creators looking to buy a “pro” iPhone. If that makes any sense - it did in my head.
Anyway… if I’m an average user who doesn’t even know what words like track layering, DAW, and 4K 120fps mean, I’d 100% lean towards getting the more affordable, way more colorful, and almost as powerful iPhone 16 instead of the iPhone 16 Pro, which is a true “creator’s upgrade”.
