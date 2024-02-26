Google to add sound reactions or audiomoji to Android phone calls

According to code discoverer AssembleDebug writing for The SpAndroid , Google is working on adding sound effects to phone calls in response to something that was said during a call. For example, imagine telling your friend a corny joke in the middle of a conversation, and a drum roll is heard immediately afterward. In Google Phone beta version 124, AssembleDebug ran across some files related to a Sound Reaction feature.





is calling these sound reactions audiomojis and six of them have been found in the code that AssembleDebug stumbled upon. The six are: Google is calling these sound reactions audiomojis and six of them have been found in the code that AssembleDebug stumbled upon. The six are:





























These sound files came from SmartDroid.de which also worked with AssembleDebug to discover the audiomoji. Each sound will come with an accompanying animation although the only one discovered thus far was for the Drum Roll. It isn't clear whether both sides of the conversation will see the animation. As you might know from your experience, updates to the Google Phone app are pretty rare and this one has the opportunity to bring a cool new feature to the application.





Considering that the audiomoji files have surfaced only just now in a beta version of the Phone app, Android users looking forward to hearing audiomoji files play during a conversation might have some waiting to do unless they are a beta tester for the Phone app. It also isn't clear how Google will implement the feature on Android phones . It's possible that audiomoji files will appear on the caller screen while you're in the middle of a call. It also could be limited to those with the "Call Screen" feature.









Either way, we can see this going over like gangbusters. Imagine having a conversation with someone you don't believe at all and when this person goes through his "bs" trying to sell you on something, you press a button on your screen to generate the "Poop" sound; you get your point across in a way that the person on the other end of the call will never forget.

