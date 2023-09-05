These budget Audio-Technica earbuds are a steal at Amazon right now

Save big with these Audio-Technica earbuds If you need a great pair of entry-level earbuds, we suggest you check out the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBK. Those are now a whopping 41% off their price tag, making them as cheap as they go. Get a pair and enjoy this fantastic savings opportunity. $32 off (41%) Buy at Amazon



And If you just can’t put up with buying a pair of headphones with no ANC whatsoever, we suggest you check out the Sennheiser CX Plus. Those have decent active noise cancelation and now come for 34% less than usual on Amazon.

As with any pair of earbuds, you’re probably wondering just how these feel inside your ears. Well, we haven’t had the chance to test them ourselves. However, judging by their shape and different-sized ear tips, we believe they should stay in place without compromising ear comfort. Of course, these bad boys also have touch controls. Those should be relatively intuitive and easy to use.



The Audio-Technica earbuds support the SBC Bluetooth codec. That's a standard codec meant to provide fast and seamless pairing with all kinds of devices. Whether you’re an



In terms of battery life, these budget earbuds should last over six hours on a single charge, as estimated by Audio-Technica itself. That may not be overly impressive, but it’s respectable for their price range.



Overall, while the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBK can't compete with the best earbuds in 2023, they're still a good choice for bargain hunters. With their high-quality sound performance, those may also be a desirable option for people searching for simple headphones to meet their sound profile.

There’s no denying that compromises are necessary when things are tight. But those shouldn’t mean putting up with low-quality items. Feel confused? What we meant is there are many budget products that are quite remarkable for their price. Take the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBK, for example. These budget earbuds are now 41% cheaper than usual at Amazon.Their password-like name aside, there’s nothing overly sophisticated about these budget earbuds. They’re designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind. And while they usually won’t captivate your attention at their regular price of $79, for they don’t have ANC, they’re unmistakably attractive at over 40% off.