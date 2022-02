AT&T launches Valentine’s Day deals, save big on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones/smartwatches

Smartwatches

Buy one, get one for $330 off deal for an Apple Watch Series 3/4/5/6/SE/7

Buy one, get one for $430 off deal for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4

Smartphones

50% off the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13

Free Google Pixel 6 with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for up to $800 with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $15/month (down from $19.45/month)

Laptops and Tablets

50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

50% off the Galaxy Chromebook Go

Valentine’s Day is always about your significant other and while many have already purchased their gifts, many more are waiting for the deals that retailers are offering this time of the year. If you’re with AT&T or plan to join the carrier in the not-so-distant future, you’ll be happy to know that Ma Bell has some pretty nice deal that you might want to consider.These Valentine’s Day deals are available starting today and aren’t limited to just Samsung phones/tablets and Apple iPhones, but also cover other devices like Google Pixel 6. Here are some of the highlights of AT&T’s Valentine’s Day promotion:These aren’t the only deals offered by the carrier for the next few weeks, so make sure to check out AT&T’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide to find even more compelling offers.