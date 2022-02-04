AT&T launches Valentine’s Day deals, save big on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones/smartwatches

AT&T launches Valentine’s Day deals, save big on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones/smartwatches0
These Valentine’s Day deals are available starting today and aren’t limited to just Samsung phones/tablets and Apple iPhones, but also cover other devices like Google Pixel 6. Here are some of the highlights of AT&T’s Valentine’s Day promotion:
Smartwatches
- Buy one, get one for $330 off deal for an Apple Watch Series 3/4/5/6/SE/7
- Buy one, get one for $430 off deal for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4
Smartphones
- 50% off the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13
- Free Google Pixel 6 with eligible trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for up to $800 with eligible trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $15/month (down from $19.45/month)
Laptops and Tablets
- 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- 50% off the Galaxy Chromebook Go
These aren’t the only deals offered by the carrier for the next few weeks, so make sure to check out AT&T’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide to find even more compelling offers.