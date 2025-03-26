AT&T is shutting down a major texting service

AT&T

As expected Cricket users will also lose both features starting from June 17. Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T and thus shares a lot of similarities with its parent company. AT&T recommends that businesses which relied on email and text cross platform messaging should switch to A2P ( Application-to-Personal ) options instead.



A2P messaging solutions are a good alternative — letting businesses handle customer communication at large scales — but they won’t suffice for individuals. As far as I can tell if you used email-to-text and text-to-email then you’re now out of luck and should start making preparations.



If you really need to continue using this service then you might be able to find a program that can convert emails to texts and vice versa. We might even see some new solutions hit the market if there’s demand for it. Though I’d wager that not many people are going to miss these services in the long run.