Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Is your AT&T paycheck short this month? You’re not alone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
AT&T logo on a sign
A concerning problem is making the rounds for AT&T employees at the moment. Apparently a lot of them haven’t received a full paycheck this week. This issue is impacting employees and representatives working across various departments for the company and some are already floating theories about what might have gone wrong.

The latest paychecks are short of a few hundred Dollars: ranging anywhere from $200 to up to $800. Most employees are reporting a decrease of $200-$250 and the issue is so widespread that some employees don’t know anyone that’s gotten a proper amount.

What’s even more frustrating for the workers is that HR seems to have no clue why this has happened. One manager spent almost an entire shift calling one department after another following HR’s instructions and no one was able to clear up the confusion. The problem is as baffling to management as it is disruptive to the representatives.

With HR not knowing what’s going on the employees have taken to theorizing that this may not be a mistake at all. Some people think that this is withholding tax for fame points: a sort of reward system for U.S. employees of AT&T.


Others are reassuring affected workers that this can sometimes happen and not to worry about it. They claim that the company will cotton on soon enough and make things right. Others yet are urging their peers to contact their local union representatives so that the issue can be resolved as swiftly as possible.

In today’s climate — with the current job market and price hikes — every last cent counts. Losing out on $200 a month or more is something that many people cannot afford. Literally. For anyone living paycheck to paycheck or supporting a family these sorts of payroll glitches are excruciating.

Hopefully what some veteran employees have said turns out to be true and AT&T resolves the problem sooner rather than later. Until then other employees who have received a short check should share their experience as well to bring more attention to the ordeal.

And AT&T employees should also share the advice given by experienced representatives with their coworkers so that they know that this isn’t permanent (hopefully).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless