Is your AT&T paycheck short this month? You’re not alone
A concerning problem is making the rounds for AT&T employees at the moment. Apparently a lot of them haven’t received a full paycheck this week. This issue is impacting employees and representatives working across various departments for the company and some are already floating theories about what might have gone wrong.
What’s even more frustrating for the workers is that HR seems to have no clue why this has happened. One manager spent almost an entire shift calling one department after another following HR’s instructions and no one was able to clear up the confusion. The problem is as baffling to management as it is disruptive to the representatives.
The latest paychecks are short of a few hundred Dollars: ranging anywhere from $200 to up to $800. Most employees are reporting a decrease of $200-$250 and the issue is so widespread that some employees don’t know anyone that’s gotten a proper amount.
With HR not knowing what’s going on the employees have taken to theorizing that this may not be a mistake at all. Some people think that this is withholding tax for fame points: a sort of reward system for U.S. employees of AT&T.
Image credit — PhoneArena
Others are reassuring affected workers that this can sometimes happen and not to worry about it. They claim that the company will cotton on soon enough and make things right. Others yet are urging their peers to contact their local union representatives so that the issue can be resolved as swiftly as possible.
In today’s climate — with the current job market and price hikes — every last cent counts. Losing out on $200 a month or more is something that many people cannot afford. Literally. For anyone living paycheck to paycheck or supporting a family these sorts of payroll glitches are excruciating.
Hopefully what some veteran employees have said turns out to be true and AT&T resolves the problem sooner rather than later. Until then other employees who have received a short check should share their experience as well to bring more attention to the ordeal.
And AT&T employees should also share the advice given by experienced representatives with their coworkers so that they know that this isn’t permanent (hopefully).
