AT&T knocking on your door and offering cheaper plans? It’s probably too good to be true

By
If one of these days you wake up to a knock on your door and find a person wearing an AT&T shirt outside you’d be wise to stay wary. AT&T salespeople are going around the block offering insanely cheap plans to customers but they might be omitting some key details.

One person who uses Cricket — also owned by AT&T — received an AT&T salesperson at their door recently. They told the salesperson that it was very unlikely that they could beat their current plan of four unlimited lines at $130 a month. The AT&T salesperson replied by offering a cheaper plan ($115 a month) with four lines as well as multiple new iPhones.

Too good to be true? Probably. Fortunately the user was smart enough to tell the salesperson that they will consider their proposition. Sharing their experience online led to some interesting answers.

The AT&T salesperson had claimed that just after 10 months the new phones would belong to the user. However another user — who is a regular on online communities for AT&T — replied and said that the salesperson was lying. You need to stay on the plan for 36 months: a far cry from the advertised 10.


Another user pointed out that the numbers that the AT&T salesperson had quoted were likely exclusive of any taxes and hidden fees. While the offer may still be a good one it would not be as mindblowing as claimed by the salesperson.

As two other people pointed out, Cricket users are not eligible for the same promotions as users switching to AT&T from other networks. The quoted 10-month time frame was likely just enough for the salesperson to get their commission and dodge the chargeback period.

If so then this was another example of AT&T’s new sale policies forcing its employees to pester consumers with unwanted plans. This shift in business strategy is both taxing on AT&T representatives as well as frustrating for AT&T users.

So if a salesperson wearing an AT&T shirt comes knocking at your door you should probably double check before signing up for anything.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer

