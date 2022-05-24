 AT&T lets customers play supernatural hit Control on phones and tablets for free - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

AT&T lets customers play supernatural hit Control on phones and tablets for free

AT&T Games
@cosminvasile
AT&T lets customers play supernatural hit Control on phones and tablets for free
AT&T is making a first step into gaming with an interesting offer aimed at those who consider themselves more than just casual gamers. Starting today, AT&T customers will be able to play Control Ultimate Edition on a smartphone, tablet, or PC via Google’s Immersive Stream for Games.

Nominated for 2019 Game of the Year, Control is an action-adventure that revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret US government agency that studies supernatural phenomena. The game is inspired by paranormal stories about the fictional SCP Foundation created by an online collaborative-fiction project, based on a new literary genre called New Weird.



The so-called Ultimate Edition includes the main game and previously released expansion: The Foundation and AWE. Of course, AT&T customers won’t have to pay anything to play the game, but they need to meet the following requirements:

  • Own a postpaid plan
  • Head to att.com/PlayNow using a phone, tablet or PC
  • Enter the phone number and billing zip code associated with their AT&T mobile account

Obviously, you won’t have to download anything since Google’s Immersive Stream for Games uses cloud streaming technology, which means you need good internet to have seamless gaming experience.

AT&T hasn’t said if this is the first from a long list of games that its customers will be able to play via cloud streaming technology, but that most likely depends on the feedback received. That being said, having finished Control, I wholeheartedly recommend playing this one, even if you don't consider yourself a "hardcore" gamer.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix announces more free mobile games coming to subscribers in May
Netflix announces more free mobile games coming to subscribers in May
This iPod held its value better than other models
This iPod held its value better than other models
Massive new sale makes a bunch of old Apple Watch models too cheap to turn down
Massive new sale makes a bunch of old Apple Watch models too cheap to turn down
Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video
Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)
It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless