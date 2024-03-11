AT&T "Turbo" feature on iOS app gives subscribers access to congested data network for a fee





For better access to the AT&T network, you will be paying some sort of additional fee. If this sounds like it would have violated the old Net Neutrality rules, you'd be right. Until the Trump-era FCC voted against the rule causing Net Neutrality to end on June 11th, 2018 , all internet traffic was considered to be the same and a wireless firm, like, say, AT&T, couldn't charge subscribers additional money to get a faster pipeline or priority access to a data connection.





Net Neutrality became a political football which isn't surprising considering that there are five commissioners appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate who sit for a five-year term. The majority party is allowed to have three representatives while the minority party must hold the remaining two seats. During the Trump years, the Republicans, who were against Net Neutrality, held a 3-2 edge led by Chairman Ajit Pai.





Currently, because one of the five seats is vacant, the FCC is split between four members, two from each major political party which makes the panel bipartisan:

Jessica Rosenworcel (Chairwoman) Democratic-term ends June 30, 2025

Geoffrey Starks Democratic-term ends June 30, 2027

Brendan Carr Republican-term ends June 30, 2028

Nathan Simington Republican-term ends June 30, 2024

Last October, the FCC voted 3-2 to approve a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) which requested comments from Americans about whether they would be in favor of bringing back Net Neutrality.

