AT&T suffers a 3,000% increase in copper theft, $20,000 reward up for grabs

Yeah, California really is changing.

AT&T
Technology is on the rise, but so is crime, as it seems. In California, a telco is experiencing something that surprised me – and that's very impressive, given the promise I made to myself not to be impressed and/or surprised by news in 2025.

This AT&T announcement, however, tells a story so thrilling, it's hard to ignore. It's authored by AT&T California President Susan Santana. According to her, California is grappling with a surge in copper wire theft and infrastructure vandalism that is endangering public safety and disrupting essential connectivity.

The carrier reports a dramatic rise in incidents, with more than 2,200 cases of copper theft recorded across the state in 2024, compared to just 71 in 2021. I loved math back in high school, but I needed a calculator for this one: that's a ~3,000% surge in the last three years.

Is crime on the rise in recent years?

These crimes have caused significant damage by disabling streetlights, cutting off phone and broadband services, and generating repair costs that reach into the millions. In response, AT&T is partnering with government officials, businesses, and community leaders to find solutions and protect customers who are often the most affected.

In June, Santana joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta in Los Angeles for a community roundtable focused on this issue. The gathering brought together over 40 representatives from 26 organizations to discuss the widespread impact of copper theft and explore strategies to strengthen enforcement and prevent future crimes. Renita Pettigrew, AT&T's Assistant Vice President of Construction & Engineering, contributed to the conversation by outlining how theft and vandalism undermine infrastructure and disrupt access to critical services.

To combat these crimes, AT&T has introduced a statewide reward program of up to $20,000 for actionable information that leads to arrests and convictions connected to copper cable theft or the sale and purchase of stolen copper. So, here's your chance to win the reward: if you have valuable information, maybe don't hesitate to share it with the authorities.

This reward is more than an enforcement tool. It’s a call to action for communities to work together to protect the infrastructure that powers our daily lives. Working alongside law enforcement and vigilant citizens, AT&T is dedicated to maintaining connection and access to vital services, while improving public safety for all Californians.

– Susan Santana, AT&T California President, July 2025

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, such as unmarked vehicles or individuals cutting and removing cables. Reports can be made to local law enforcement or AT&T Global Security at (800) 807-4205. AT&T's reward offer is valid for leads submitted through February 1, 2026.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless