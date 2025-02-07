Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling

AT&T
Isn't it annoying when you get a call and have no clue if it's a real person or just another robocaller? It's something that a lot of people deal with, constantly being bombarded by calls from random numbers. Well, AT&T has a feature called Branded Call Display that helps you spot robocalls, and it has just made it even better.

AT&T customers are getting a handy new feature to help them decide whether to answer calls – now, you'll see exactly why a business is calling you right on the incoming call screen. This is an extension of the Branded Calling feature that AT&T and TransUnion rolled out last year, and for now, it's only available on Android phones.

The best part? You won't have to download anything extra – the feature is integrated into the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication protocol, which helps identify and block spam calls.

We're excited to announce the ability for businesses to add the reason for their call to the mobile display. Research shows consumers still prefer calling for communicating with businesses – especially for urgent, personal, or high-value issues. Now they can safely answer verified branded calls, knowing who's calling and why.

– Erin Scarborough, AT&T senior vice president of Mass Markets Product Management, February 2025

With this new feature, businesses making calls can now choose to display a message like "Appointment Reminder," "Refill Reminder," "Customer Inquiry," "Delivery Service," and others.

 
You'll also see this message in the call details, and as I mentioned above, there's no extra step for the receiver – just like the verified number badges, it'll show up automatically. So, in theory, you'll know if your pharmacy is calling about a refill or if your bank is reaching out for verification. Seems pretty handy, right?

However, the fact that this feature is currently limited to Android means many AT&T customers in the US (I mean the iPhone crowd) won't get to see the message – though iPhone users should eventually be able to use this feature, too.

Other carriers do have some form of spam and scam protection, too, like T-Mobile's Scam Shield app, which can cut down on unidentified calls by showing caller info even if they're not in your contacts. However, with this update, AT&T is raising the bar as it's not just any business that can add a reason for calling. The feature is limited to companies in the TransUnion TruContact program, so if a reason shows up, it's likely a legitimate call.
Tsveta Ermenkova
