AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling

AT&T

– Erin Scarborough, AT&T senior vice president of Mass Markets Product Management, February 2025



However, the fact that this feature is currently limited to Android means many AT&T customers in the US (I mean the iPhone crowd) won't get to see the message – though iPhone users should eventually be able to use this feature, too.



Other carriers do have some form of spam and scam protection, too, like AT&T is raising the bar as it's not just any business that can add a reason for calling. The feature is limited to companies in the TransUnion TruContact program, so if a reason shows up, it's likely a legitimate call.

Other carriers do have some form of spam and scam protection, too, like T-Mobile 's Scam Shield app, which can cut down on unidentified calls by showing caller info even if they're not in your contacts. However, with this update,is raising the bar as it's not just any business that can add a reason for calling. The feature is limited to companies in the TransUnion TruContact program, so if a reason shows up, it's likely a legitimate call.

You'll also see this message in the call details, and as I mentioned above, there's no extra step for the receiver – just like the verified number badges, it'll show up automatically. So, in theory, you'll know if your pharmacy is calling about a refill or if your bank is reaching out for verification. Seems pretty handy, right?