AT&T is letting you grab a new Pixel 9a for $3 without trading in a thing
For just $2.99 a month, AT&T is now offering the Pixel 9a on any of its unlimited plans, no trade-in required. That’s not a typo. You can essentially walk into an AT&T store, or head to their site, and walk out with Google’s newest midrange phone for less than the cost of a coffee, all without handing over your current device.
AT&T’s deal makes it clear they’re going after the crowd who doesn’t want to jump through hoops just to save money. Unlike T-Mobile and Verizon, which are both offering the phone for free but require a trade-in or a new line,AT&T’s offer keeps it simple: as long as you’re on any unlimited plan, even the cheaper ones, you’re eligible for the deal. Plus, for a limited time, you’ll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series thrown in, which doesn’t hurt.
Business customers can snag an even better offer. AT&T is offering the Pixel 9a for just 99 cents with a two-year agreement, or $1.99 a month on a business installment plan. If you order through their Premier portal, there may be additional discounts available too.
For anyone not keen on trading in an old device or jumping to a premium plan just to land a decent phone, AT&T’s $2.99 offer is a low-commitment way to grab one of the year’s most well-rounded midrange Android phones. Just as long as you don't mind paying another monthly fee.
The Pixel 9a launched at $499.99 unlocked, and despite the budget label, it's packing some serious heat. It comes with the same Tensor G4 chip you’ll find in Google’s premium Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, meaning it can handle AI tricks and multitasking with ease. You’re getting strong performance, smart camera software, and a clean Android 14 experience backed by seven years of promised updates.
Google Pixel 9a in Peony. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Pixel 9a itself features a 6.1-inch OLED display, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 48MP main rear camera, and a 5100mAh battery. It’s not a revolutionary phone, but it delivers where it counts, especially in photo quality, software support, and day-to-day performance.
