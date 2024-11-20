Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Some AT&T subscribers don't know why this word is appearing in the status bar of their phones

AT&T Turbo is an enhanced version of the carrier's network giving users faster data speeds and lower latency. Turbo is perfect for mobile game players and those who love to watch television shows, movies, or other streaming videos. The additional cost for AT&T subscribers is $7 per month. The carrier did something today for Turbo subscribers that allows them to know when the service is on for them, something that they previously couldn't find out for sure.

Now, if you are an AT&T Turbo subscriber and your Turbo service is enabled on your phone, you will see the words Turbo on the status bar next to the AT&T carrier designation in the corner of the display. With Turbo, users have prioritized access to AT&T's network for data so you might feel as though you own the wireless provider. Alright, that might be taking the example too far but you get the idea. No matter how crowded the network is, Turbo makes sure that you are enjoying the fastest data signals.

AT&amp;amp;T Turbo is enabled on your phone when you see the Turbo indicator on your phone&#039;s status bar. | Image credit-No-Highlight7476 - Some AT&amp;T subscribers don&#039;t know why this word is appearing in the status bar of their phones
AT&T Turbo is enabled on your phone when you see the Turbo indicator on your phone's status bar. | Image credit-No-Highlight7476

On the support page for AT&T Turbo, the status bar text is now mentioned as the carrier notes that the AT&T Turbo Alpha Tag is an icon displayed on your device indicating that your line is subscribed to Turbo. The word will occasionally appear on the status bar when Turbo is not active such as when you're on Wi-Fi or when you've gone over your hotspot allotment.

The way reps try to cram services down the throats of customers these days, one person said on social media that the Turbo indicator on the status bar might alert some AT&T subscribers that they have the Turbo service even if they don't remember signing up for it. Another AT&T subscriber wrote that he was afraid the Turbo indicator could confuse some subscribers. You might recall that the carrier's 5G E icon found on certain phones in 2018 was indicative of a connection to AT&T's 5G Evolution which was super fast LTE service and was not 5G.

If you see the Turbo indicator on the status bar of your AT&T phone, it means that the Turbo service is working for you. If you see the word Turbo on the status bar of your phone and didn't order the feature, you might want to call AT&T customer service right away.
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

