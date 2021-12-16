AT&T introduces a Snake-like AR game on Messenger and Instagram

AT&T introduces a Snake-like AR game on Messenger and Instagram0
To play Warp Speed Worm, open the Messenger or Instagram app on your phone and start a video call. Then open the effects tray by tapping the smiley face and select Group Effects. Find the Warp Speed Worm AR effect and begin playing.
With Warp Speed Worm, AT&T wants to show how smooth your video call could be by using AT&T's 5G network. Even though you will be playing an AR game in a video call with your friends, AT&T claims its 5G network will provide a smooth connection and fast speed.
Warp Speed Worm isn't the first time AT&T and Facebook Reality Labs team up to create an AR game effect. In July, AT&T and Facebook Reality Labs released Space Jam: A New Legacy as their first collaborative AR effect. With Space Jam: A New Legacy, you can take a photo or shoot a video with your favorite characters from the Space Jam movie in it.