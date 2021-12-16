AT&T introduces a Snake-like AR game on Messenger and Instagram

T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers

Samsung patents a wacky dual slider

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are here with ANC and updated looks

Screen sizes of Xiaomi and Vivo’s next foldable phones get leaked by analyst

James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year

The USPS tested election voting from your phone on the hush, and it didn't go well