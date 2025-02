Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra countdown starts with a glimpse of the new design

The countdown is on – Asus is just days away from unveiling the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6 . With the launch right around the corner, the company is keeping the hype going by teasing what’s to come. And as if that wasn’t enough, a fresh leak has given us a closer look at its design!In its latest teaser, Asus is once again highlighting the camera features of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, with AI playing a key role in improving mobile photography. While the teaser hints at a new camera, it doesn’t reveal the details just yet.So far, the expectation was that the Zenfone would feature a 50 MP main camera with the Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP 3X telephoto lens, much like its predecessor. But that could change, or maybe AI will bring the real upgrades.For example, one thing we do know from earlier teasers is that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will support 4K video, which isn’t a huge surprise. What’s exciting, though, is that AI will ensure your subject stays sharp and in focus, even as the camera moves.