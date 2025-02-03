Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra countdown starts with a glimpse of the new design
Up Next:
The countdown is on – Asus is just days away from unveiling the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6. With the launch right around the corner, the company is keeping the hype going by teasing what’s to come. And as if that wasn’t enough, a fresh leak has given us a closer look at its design!
In its latest teaser, Asus is once again highlighting the camera features of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, with AI playing a key role in improving mobile photography. While the teaser hints at a new camera, it doesn’t reveal the details just yet.
For example, one thing we do know from earlier teasers is that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will support 4K video, which isn’t a huge surprise. What’s exciting, though, is that AI will ensure your subject stays sharp and in focus, even as the camera moves.
All in all, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender, ready to take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And with Asus moving up the launch date this year (last year’s model launched in March), I think it’s clear the Taiwanese company is aiming straight for Samsung’s flagship.
I mean, the timing here couldn’t be accidental – while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has already been announced, it won’t hit shelves until February 7. Asus launching its flagship just a day before, on February 6, gives buyers another strong option to consider.
In its latest teaser, Asus is once again highlighting the camera features of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, with AI playing a key role in improving mobile photography. While the teaser hints at a new camera, it doesn’t reveal the details just yet.
So far, the expectation was that the Zenfone would feature a 50 MP main camera with the Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP 3X telephoto lens, much like its predecessor. But that could change, or maybe AI will bring the real upgrades.
For example, one thing we do know from earlier teasers is that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will support 4K video, which isn’t a huge surprise. What’s exciting, though, is that AI will ensure your subject stays sharp and in focus, even as the camera moves.
Unleash your inner photo pro with Zenfone 12 Ultra’s amazing new camera!— ASUS (@ASUS) February 3, 2025
Discover the secret AI magic — tune in on February 6 at 14.30 (GMT+8). #Zenfone12Ultra#AISnapinStylepic.twitter.com/yvH4YTLG7B
What really stands out to me in this latest teaser isn’t just what Asus has said, but what it has actually shown us – a quick peek at the Zenfone 12 Ultra itself. But if you're itching to see more, you're in luck! A new leak (translated source) has surfaced, giving us renders of the phone in three different colors and showing off the redesigned camera island from all angles.
Leaked images of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra. | Image credit – WinFuture
When it comes to specs, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to pack a serious punch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. On top of that, you’re looking at a massive 5,800 mAh battery and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. There’s also talk of an IP68 rating, which means solid protection against dust and water.
All in all, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender, ready to take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And with Asus moving up the launch date this year (last year’s model launched in March), I think it’s clear the Taiwanese company is aiming straight for Samsung’s flagship.
I mean, the timing here couldn’t be accidental – while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has already been announced, it won’t hit shelves until February 7. Asus launching its flagship just a day before, on February 6, gives buyers another strong option to consider.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: