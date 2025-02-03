Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra countdown starts with a glimpse of the new design

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra teaser image with the text "Coming soon."
The countdown is on – Asus is just days away from unveiling the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6. With the launch right around the corner, the company is keeping the hype going by teasing what’s to come. And as if that wasn’t enough, a fresh leak has given us a closer look at its design!

In its latest teaser, Asus is once again highlighting the camera features of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, with AI playing a key role in improving mobile photography. While the teaser hints at a new camera, it doesn’t reveal the details just yet.

So far, the expectation was that the Zenfone would feature a 50 MP main camera with the Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP 3X telephoto lens, much like its predecessor. But that could change, or maybe AI will bring the real upgrades.

For example, one thing we do know from earlier teasers is that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will support 4K video, which isn’t a huge surprise. What’s exciting, though, is that AI will ensure your subject stays sharp and in focus, even as the camera moves.


What really stands out to me in this latest teaser isn’t just what Asus has said, but what it has actually shown us – a quick peek at the Zenfone 12 Ultra itself. But if you're itching to see more, you're in luck! A new leak (translated source) has surfaced, giving us renders of the phone in three different colors and showing off the redesigned camera island from all angles.

Leaked images of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra. | Image credit – WinFuture

When it comes to specs, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to pack a serious punch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. On top of that, you’re looking at a massive 5,800 mAh battery and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. There’s also talk of an IP68 rating, which means solid protection against dust and water.

All in all, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender, ready to take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And with Asus moving up the launch date this year (last year’s model launched in March), I think it’s clear the Taiwanese company is aiming straight for Samsung’s flagship.

I mean, the timing here couldn’t be accidental – while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has already been announced, it won’t hit shelves until February 7. Asus launching its flagship just a day before, on February 6, gives buyers another strong option to consider.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless