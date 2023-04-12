Asus Zenfone 10 leak reveals powerful hardware under the hood

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
While Asus is gearing up to launch its next big gaming phone, there’s another device that the company has been quite mum about, the Zenfone 10. For those who don’t need a bulky phone like the ROG Phone 7 to weigh heavily in their pocket, Asus has another proposition that’s more appropriate for customers who don’t particularly play games while on the move, the Zenfone 10.

Although this isn’t the first time that we’re reporting about the Zenfone 10, we didn’t have any information about the phone’s chipset previously. Thanks to a visit at Geekbench, the yet-unannounced smartphone has revealed more details about what’s under the hood (via MySmartPrice).

It’s also worth mentioning that the information in the previous report was simply based on rumors, while the current details are confirmed by a reputable benchmarking tool. That being said, while the amount of memory seems to remain unchanged, we’ve just learned that the Zenfone 10 will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Geekbench listing also confirms that at least one version of the Zenfone 10 will pack 16GB of RAM, which comes in line with previous report. That’s about all the info we got from Geekbench, but that’s one important piece of the puzzle.

Just to recap, the Zenfone 10 is said to boast a large 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an impressive 200-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization) support. All these specs significantly improve on the previous Zenfone 9 model. Add to that that the Zenfone 10 will feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and it’s clear that Asus has decided to retain some features and heavily enhance the hardware.

Rumor has it that the Zenfone 10 will no longer make it to market in September like the predecessor, as Asus is now planning to introduce the flagship sometime in Q4 2023 but take this with a grain of salt.

