Laptops
Asus laptop on a dark background.
If you feel like honoring the upcoming Easter festivities with a brand-new gaming laptop that has a serious price tag on it – be my guest. Now, you have one more option to consider.

It's the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (the 2025 version) that is today's star. It is now up for grabs – well, for preorders, at least – at numerous US retailers like Antonline and HIDevolution.

Prices are high, as you can expect, but it's a high-end gaming laptop we're talking about here. Prices start at $2,699 for the configuration (with a codename G835LR-XS96) that packs the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24 cores, 24 threads for maximum performance), the Nvidia RTX 5070 video card, a neural processor unit up to 13 TOPS for AI-related operations, and more.

The display is an 18-inch one with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and the practical 16:10 aspect ratio.

Image credit – Asus - The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
Image credit – Asus


The cheapest Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) packs 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD for storing lots and lots of files.

When it comes to input/output ports, you can expect the following:

  • 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
  • 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
  • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
  • 1x 2.5G LAN port
  • 2x Thunderbolt 5 with support for DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

The maxed-out model of the new laptop family will set you back the staggering $5,499. For the price, you get the Nvidia RTX 5090 video card, 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD. The display across the Strix Scar 18 family is the same and has mini-LED backlight, which allows it to hit a peak HDR brightness of 1,200 nits. The refresh rate is 240Hz, which should ensure buttery-smooth visuals.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 stands out as both a high-priced and high-performance gaming laptop. Its graphics card alone can draw up to 175 watts, with total power consumption reaching 250 watts when paired with the CPU. To manage the heat generated by this level of performance, Asus equipped the system with a vapor chamber and a trio of cooling fans.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
