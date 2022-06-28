 Asus updates one of its older gaming phones to Android 12 - PhoneArena
Asus and Lenovo are among the few handset makers that continue to launch gaming-centric smartphones. Unlike typical flagships handsets, the ROG and Legion phones feature some additional components that make them shine at running mobile games such as cooling system, large battery and high refresh rate display.

Of course, all these gaming phones are treated as flagships, so they get at least two years of major Android updates, which is why Asus is now upgrading the ROG Phone 3, a device launched back in 2020, to Android 12.

Although it comes later than ROG Phone 3 owners would have wanted, the Android 12 update packs quite a lot of new features and improvements.

  • Upgraded system to Android 12
  • Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps
  • Updated the Console design in Armory Crate
  • Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design
  • Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features
  • Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS
  • Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.
  • Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings
  • ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

According to Asus, some of the third-party apps that previously worked on the ROG Phone 3 might not be compatible with Android 12 yet. However, they have not been listed in the changelog, so you’ll just have to figure it out yourself.

Since this a staged roll-out, it may take a few days for the update to reach all ROG Phone 3 devices, but it’s worth checking for it if you don’t receive any notifications.
