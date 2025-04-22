Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Asus' new ROG laptops are finally landing at major retailers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus Laptops
A collection of Asus ROG gaming laptops on display.
Asus makes some of the best gaming phones out there in the face of the ROG Phone and the latest ROG Phone 9 series. Now, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand is stepping up as the newest batch of laptops is officially hitting stores.

After opening up for pre-orders recently, Asus is now shipping its latest lineup powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX series graphics. The new roster includes the ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18, ROG Strix G16 and the sleek Zephyrus G14 and G16. You can find them at major retailers like Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers and more.

These laptops are loaded with the latest tech from Intel and NVIDIA, built to bring serious gaming power on the go without cutting corners on performance.

At the heart of Asus' 2025 gaming lineup are the powerhouse ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18. They are loaded with Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX chips and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Thanks to a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, you are getting top-tier performance whether you are deep into AAA titles, heavy multitasking or handling demanding creative workloads.

They are also stacked with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and as much as 4 TB of blazing-fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. And if you are into upgrades, good news – the design makes swapping out memory or storage super simple.

Both models sport a 2.5K mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR Display with over 2,000 dimming zones, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio and full DCI-P3 color coverage.

Asus Strix SCAR 16 (first four images) and the SCAR 18 (the last three images). | Image credit – Asus

Moving on. Designed to bring teams together and level up your game, the ROG Strix G16 is also all about high performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, it handles intense AAA gaming sessions and creative work like a champ.

With up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on board, multitasking feels effortless. And when things heat up, the advanced cooling system steps in – featuring a Tri-Fan setup and full-perimeter vents that keep the system cool and the performance steady even during long gaming marathons.

Recommended Stories
ROG Strix G16 . | Image credit – Asus

Rounding things out, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are perfect for gamers and creators who want serious power in a sleek, portable package. Crafted from CNC-milled aluminum, these laptops are both sturdy and super lightweight. At just 3.46 lbs for the G14 and 4.30 lbs for the G16 and under 1.6 cm thick, these laptops are built for on-the-go use.

The G16 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The more compact G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
 
Both models stay cool under pressure thanks to smart thermal setups that include 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the configuration.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are thinner and available in two colors. | Image credit – Asus

If you already pre-ordered an RTX 50 series-powered model, shipments have already started – beginning with the Zephyrus G16. Wider retail availability is rolling out across April and May. And yeah, they are pricey. For example, the loaded ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32 GB of RAM, RTX 5080 and 2 TB SSD is listed at $3,059.99 on Best Buy.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless