Asus' new ROG laptops are finally landing at major retailers

With up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on board, multitasking feels effortless. And when things heat up, the advanced cooling system steps in – featuring a Tri-Fan setup and full-perimeter vents that keep the system cool and the performance steady even during long gaming marathons.



Rounding things out, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are perfect for gamers and creators who want serious power in a sleek, portable package. Crafted from CNC-milled aluminum, these laptops are both sturdy and super lightweight. At just 3.46 lbs for the G14 and 4.30 lbs for the G16 and under 1.6 cm thick, these laptops are built for on-the-go use.



The G16 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The more compact G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.



Both models stay cool under pressure thanks to smart thermal setups that include 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the configuration.





If you already pre-ordered an RTX 50 series-powered model, shipments have already started – beginning with the Zephyrus G16. Wider retail availability is rolling out across April and May. And yeah, they are pricey. For example, the loaded ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32 GB of RAM, RTX 5080 and 2 TB SSD is listed at $3,059.99 on Best Buy.

Moving on. Designed to bring teams together and level up your game, the ROG Strix G16 is also all about high performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, it handles intense AAA gaming sessions and creative work like a champ.