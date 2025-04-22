Asus' new ROG laptops are finally landing at major retailers
Asus makes some of the best gaming phones out there in the face of the ROG Phone and the latest ROG Phone 9 series. Now, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand is stepping up as the newest batch of laptops is officially hitting stores.
After opening up for pre-orders recently, Asus is now shipping its latest lineup powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX series graphics. The new roster includes the ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18, ROG Strix G16 and the sleek Zephyrus G14 and G16. You can find them at major retailers like Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers and more.
At the heart of Asus' 2025 gaming lineup are the powerhouse ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18. They are loaded with Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX chips and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Thanks to a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, you are getting top-tier performance whether you are deep into AAA titles, heavy multitasking or handling demanding creative workloads.
Both models sport a 2.5K mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR Display with over 2,000 dimming zones, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio and full DCI-P3 color coverage.
With up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on board, multitasking feels effortless. And when things heat up, the advanced cooling system steps in – featuring a Tri-Fan setup and full-perimeter vents that keep the system cool and the performance steady even during long gaming marathons.
The G16 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The more compact G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
Both models stay cool under pressure thanks to smart thermal setups that include 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the configuration.
These laptops are loaded with the latest tech from Intel and NVIDIA, built to bring serious gaming power on the go without cutting corners on performance.
They are also stacked with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and as much as 4 TB of blazing-fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. And if you are into upgrades, good news – the design makes swapping out memory or storage super simple.
Asus Strix SCAR 16 (first four images) and the SCAR 18 (the last three images). | Image credit – Asus
Moving on. Designed to bring teams together and level up your game, the ROG Strix G16 is also all about high performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, it handles intense AAA gaming sessions and creative work like a champ.
ROG Strix G16 . | Image credit – Asus
Rounding things out, the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are perfect for gamers and creators who want serious power in a sleek, portable package. Crafted from CNC-milled aluminum, these laptops are both sturdy and super lightweight. At just 3.46 lbs for the G14 and 4.30 lbs for the G16 and under 1.6 cm thick, these laptops are built for on-the-go use.
The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are thinner and available in two colors. | Image credit – Asus
If you already pre-ordered an RTX 50 series-powered model, shipments have already started – beginning with the Zephyrus G16. Wider retail availability is rolling out across April and May. And yeah, they are pricey. For example, the loaded ROG Strix G18 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX, 32 GB of RAM, RTX 5080 and 2 TB SSD is listed at $3,059.99 on Best Buy.
