Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed mobile game hosts a closed beta in early August

Games
@cosminvasile
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed mobile game hosts a closed beta in early August
Ubisoft opened registrations for the closed beta of its upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade mobile game about one month ago but didn’t exactly say when the event will take place. Well, it looks like Assassin’s Creed fans won’t have to wait that long since Ubisoft has just confirmed that the closed beta will start next month.

If you’re interested in anything Assassin’s Creed, you can still sign up to request access to the Codename Jade closed beta via the game’s website. The global closed beta will be available on both Android and iOS devices starting August 3.

Set in the third century BC, between the events of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origin, Codename Jade (working title) puts players in the shoes of a customizable avatar trained in the hidden arts of assassination.

Developed by Level Infinite, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is built on Unreal Engine, and it will be available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. Featuring a large arsenal of weapons, including unique Chinese spears, double swords, and bows, the game promises signature Assassin’s Creed combat moves.



If you’re curious about the game, here are the requirements and the four phases of this closed beta:

  • Questionnaire period: July 17th- 27th
  • Invitation period: July 27th - 31st
  • Pre-download: August 1st
  • Test: August 3rd- 11th

According to Ubisoft, the close beta will be available for players from all over the world, so it’s not restricted to certain regions. However, servers will be located in North America and Western Europe, so you’ll be able to choose whichever is closer to you.

As far as compatible devices go, it appears that you’ll need a pretty powerful device to be able to play Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, regardless of whether you’re using an Android or iOS device:

  • Android: Snapdragon 865 or above, running Android 10 or above
  • iOS: iPhone 11 or above

The bad news is there aren’t too many slots available for this closed beta, as Ubisoft announced just 5,000 players will be allowed to participate.

