Robbery at T-Mobile sparks action-movie-style car chase, dozens of cops respond
Chatting on the phone with a telco customer support is not the greatest experience, but it beats the hell out of having to fear for your life.
Let's take for example what happened on Wednesday noon, March 12, near McLean Avenue in Yonkers, NY: "30 to 40" police officers showed up in the area after a T-Mobile store was being robbed in daylight. Would you like to be then and there – in the store while it's being robbed? I doubt it.
It sounds like a Michael Bay movie, but it's real life. Residents in the area reported a significant police presence, with some estimating that 30 to 40 officers were on the scene where the pursuit concluded.
Neighbors, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed surprise at the incident, saying that such disturbances are uncommon in their community. Police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody and that no shots were fired during the incident.
Of course, an accident like this doesn't mean one should avoid brick and mortar stores (but I'm not saying it's 100% to do so, either), but with telcos, it's possible to do stuff remotely.
Visiting a T-Mobile (or a Verizon, AT&T) store is not a must as things are getting done online these days. If you want that digital experience to sign up for a plan, order a SIM card, and activate a service without stepping into a physical location, you can go for it. You just need to pick a plan that suits you and your needs, and either have a physical SIM card shipped or activate an eSIM instantly (if your gadget supports such a tech wonder).
The suspect fled the scene after the robbery, prompting a major police response. Officers later spotted the suspect's vehicle near 109 Ashburton Avenue, but the driver took off, leading to a car chase that ended on Woodycrest Avenue.
Security footage reviewed by News 12 showed the suspect's vehicle reaching the dead end of Woodycrest Avenue. The footage captured the driver attempting a U-turn before a police car moved in to block the vehicle and bring it to a stop.
Are you sure you want to visit a brick and mortar store?
T-Life app comes to the rescue. | Image credit – T-Mobile
