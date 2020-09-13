NVIDIA rumored to pay $40 billion for ARM Holdings
Back in July, we told you that Japan's SoftBank was talking to American GPU manufacturer NVIDIA about selling it ARM Holdings. The latter's main business is the design of CPU cores such as the 64 bit Cortex-A78 CPU core. The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported that both sides are closing in on a deal that would be valued at over $40 billion. The deal would give SoftBank a multi-billion dollar profit after it purchased the company for $32 billion. NVIDIA is the world's third largest GPU supplier and ARM is the third-largest in the world thanks to its Mali line of graphic chips.
However, as with most tech-related deals these days, the purchase of ARM by NVIDIA could set off antitrust alerts. Regulatory agencies could put such a deal under intense scrutiny and ARM customers like Samsung and Apple could try and put the kibosh on the transaction. If the merger closes, NVIDIA would control the pricing on ARM's CPU cores and Adreno GPU chips along with the pricing of the Mali GPU line.
According to the Journal, SoftBank has been working with a small team on the final terms of the ARM deal. The team includes ARM CEO Simon Segars and Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto.