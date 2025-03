Apple’s next Watch design might do something your Galaxy Watch can’t

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

However, there's a practical side to consider . Right now, Apple uses Zirconia, a tough ceramic material, for the back of the Apple Watch because it's so resistant to scratches and damage. Glass, on the other hand, could be more susceptible to cracks and scratches from everyday wear and tear. Glass is glass, right? Still, Apple has managed to toughen up glass in recent years with innovations like Ceramic Shield on the iPhone, so it's possible they could pull it off again.It should be noted that Instant Digital has previously nailed leaks, accurately predicting features like the iPhone 16 's dedicated camera button and the frosted glass back on the iPhone 15 . However, they've missed the mark occasionally, such as incorrectly predicting the release date for the 2024 iPad refresh. All this to say that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, as all rumors should be.If Apple does go ahead with this daring all-glass Apple Watch, it could redefine how we interact with smartwatches, turning even the sides into interactive surfaces. It would likely push rivals like Samsung and Google's Pixel Watch to reconsider their own designs.For now, it's just a fascinating possibility—but definitely one worth keeping an eye on.