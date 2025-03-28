Apple’s next Watch design might do something your Galaxy Watch can’t
Apple could be gearing up to shake things up with a brand-new all-glass Apple Watch, opening the door for touch controls right on the watch's frame itself. According to a recent Weibo post from trusted leaker Instant Digital, Apple might test out this eye-catching glass design on its smartwatch first, before considering it for future iPhones.
But Instant Digital suggests something even more ambitious might be coming out of Cupertino. They claim Apple is exploring an Apple Watch made almost entirely of glass, except maybe the digital crown and side button. This would greatly increase the display area, letting users interact directly with the watch's edges—potentially making the Apple Watch feel totally new and futuristic.
However, there's a practical side to consider. Right now, Apple uses Zirconia, a tough ceramic material, for the back of the Apple Watch because it's so resistant to scratches and damage. Glass, on the other hand, could be more susceptible to cracks and scratches from everyday wear and tear. Glass is glass, right? Still, Apple has managed to toughen up glass in recent years with innovations like Ceramic Shield on the iPhone, so it's possible they could pull it off again.
If Apple does go ahead with this daring all-glass Apple Watch, it could redefine how we interact with smartwatches, turning even the sides into interactive surfaces. It would likely push rivals like Samsung and Google's Pixel Watch to reconsider their own designs.
For now, it's just a fascinating possibility—but definitely one worth keeping an eye on.
The phrase "all-glass" has floated around in tech circles for over a decade, although it hasn't always meant a completely metal-free design. Remember the "all-glass" iPhone 8? It ended up just having a glass back with metal sides. Apple has historically used glass for both looks and practical reasons, like enabling wireless charging, dating back to the stylish iPhone 4.
Leaker claims Apple will test the all-glass design on the Apple Watch first. | Image credit — Weibo
It should be noted that Instant Digital has previously nailed leaks, accurately predicting features like the iPhone 16's dedicated camera button and the frosted glass back on the iPhone 15. However, they've missed the mark occasionally, such as incorrectly predicting the release date for the 2024 iPad refresh. All this to say that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, as all rumors should be.
