Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple’s next Watch design might do something your Galaxy Watch can’t

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
Image of the Apple Watch Series 10
Apple could be gearing up to shake things up with a brand-new all-glass Apple Watch, opening the door for touch controls right on the watch's frame itself. According to a recent Weibo post from trusted leaker Instant Digital, Apple might test out this eye-catching glass design on its smartwatch first, before considering it for future iPhones.

The phrase "all-glass" has floated around in tech circles for over a decade, although it hasn't always meant a completely metal-free design. Remember the "all-glass" iPhone 8? It ended up just having a glass back with metal sides. Apple has historically used glass for both looks and practical reasons, like enabling wireless charging, dating back to the stylish iPhone 4.

But Instant Digital suggests something even more ambitious might be coming out of Cupertino. They claim Apple is exploring an Apple Watch made almost entirely of glass, except maybe the digital crown and side button. This would greatly increase the display area, letting users interact directly with the watch's edges—potentially making the Apple Watch feel totally new and futuristic.

Screenshot of Instant Digital&amp;#039;s post on Weibo
Leaker claims Apple will test the all-glass design on the Apple Watch first. | Image credit — Weibo


However, there's a practical side to consider. Right now, Apple uses Zirconia, a tough ceramic material, for the back of the Apple Watch because it's so resistant to scratches and damage. Glass, on the other hand, could be more susceptible to cracks and scratches from everyday wear and tear. Glass is glass, right?  Still, Apple has managed to toughen up glass in recent years with innovations like Ceramic Shield on the iPhone, so it's possible they could pull it off again.

It should be noted that Instant Digital has previously nailed leaks, accurately predicting features like the iPhone 16's dedicated camera button and the frosted glass back on the iPhone 15. However, they've missed the mark occasionally, such as incorrectly predicting the release date for the 2024 iPad refresh. All this to say that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, as all rumors should be.

If Apple does go ahead with this daring all-glass Apple Watch, it could redefine how we interact with smartwatches, turning even the sides into interactive surfaces. It would likely push rivals like Samsung and Google's Pixel Watch to reconsider their own designs.

For now, it's just a fascinating possibility—but definitely one worth keeping an eye on.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless