Apple's iPad lineup could be expanding next year with a new low-end model

Apple is reportedly working on a new low-end 11th-generation iPad that is expected to launch in the spring of next year, says Bloomberg News' Apple Insider, Mark Gurman. This new model will likely have the same design as the current version, but it will get a speed boost.

The current low-end iPad starts at $349, and it's possible that the new model will be priced similarly. In recent months, Apple has been working to update its entire iPad lineup. This began with the release of a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, a new iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen, and a recently released iPad mini with support for Apple Pencil.

This new iPad mini was largely unchanged from the last one. However, its defining factor is the fact that it includes Apple's A17 Pro chip, straight from the iPhone 15 Pro, in order to support Apple Intelligence. Whether that scenario is possible for this new budget iPad remains to be seen. 



According to Gurman, Apple is also expected to release a new iPad Pro with the M3 chip in late 2024 or early 2025. However, he doesn't expect any other major changes to the iPad Pro, as the current design is only a few months old.

This new iPad is just one of many new products that Apple is expected to release in the coming months. The company is also rumored to be working on a new iPhone SE and a new Apple Watch to be released around the same time as this budget iPad. So, it's looking like spring is the time to stock up on Apple gear if you are looking to save a few bucks.

I think it's interesting that Apple is reportedly planning to release a new low-end iPad so soon after the release of the current model. This suggests that Apple is serious about competing in the budget tablet market, and I'm curious to see how the new iPad will compare to the competition. I'm also curious if Apple will bring Apple Intelligence to its new budget devices next year, or if it will reserve those capabilities for its Pro devices only.

I personally agree with Gurman that a new low-end iPad will be a great option for people who are looking for a powerful and affordable tablet. Furthermore, I'm also looking forward to seeing what Apple has in store for the iPad Pro in the future.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

