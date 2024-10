Apple's iPad lineup could be expanding next year with a new low-end model

I personally agree with Gurman that a new low-end iPad will be a great option for people who are looking for a powerful and affordable tablet. Furthermore, I'm also looking forward to seeing what Apple has in store for the iPad Pro in the future.

According to Gurman, Apple is also expected to release a new iPad Pro with the M3 chip in late 2024 or early 2025. However, he doesn't expect any other major changes to the iPad Pro, as the current design is only a few months old.This new iPad is just one of many new products that Apple is expected to release in the coming months. The company is also rumored to be working on a new iPhone SE and a new Apple Watch to be released around the same time as this budget iPad. So, it's looking like spring is the time to stock up on Apple gear if you are looking to save a few bucks.I think it's interesting that Apple is reportedly planning to release a new low-end iPad so soon after the release of the current model. This suggests that Apple is serious about competing in the budget tablet market, and I'm curious to see how the new iPad will compare to the competition. I'm also curious if Apple will bring Apple Intelligence to its new budget devices next year, or if it will reserve those capabilities for its Pro devices only.