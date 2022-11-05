Apple's Extended Return Policy is now in effect just in time for your holiday purchases

Apple announced yesterday that the company's Extended Return Policy is now in place for the holiday shopping season. With the Extended Return Policy, covered Apple products received between November 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022, can be returned through January 8, 2023. The products eligible for this return policy include the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod mini, Macs, and Apple TV.





The Extended Return Policy is offered on devices purchased via the Apple online store in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and some other countries. Apple has something to say about this: "Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased."

Products purchased using carrier financing are not eligible







What if you bought an Apple device from your carrier using zero-interest financing? Apple says, "Items purchased by carrier financing are not eligible for extended returns and are subject to the Standard Return Policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2022, are subject to the Standard Return Policy."







Now we should point out that in some other countries, namely Italy, Spain, and Japan, Apple is offering an ever longer Extended Returns Policy. In those markets, most products purchased between November 4, 2022, and January 6, 2023, can be returned through January 20, 2023. It might not be enough of a difference to make you want to gather up the kids and your spouse (not to forget any pets) and move to one of those three countries, but it still is something that you should know if you live in Italy, Spain, and Japan.





On its U.S. support page for returns , Apple lists items that cannot be sent back for a refund. These products include:



