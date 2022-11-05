Apple's Extended Return Policy is now in effect just in time for your holiday purchases
Apple announced yesterday that the company's Extended Return Policy is now in place for the holiday shopping season. With the Extended Return Policy, covered Apple products received between November 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022, can be returned through January 8, 2023. The products eligible for this return policy include the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod mini, Macs, and Apple TV.
The Extended Return Policy is offered on devices purchased via the Apple online store in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and some other countries. Apple has something to say about this: "Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased."
Products purchased using carrier financing are not eligible
What if you bought an Apple device from your carrier using zero-interest financing? Apple says, "Items purchased by carrier financing are not eligible for extended returns and are subject to the Standard Return Policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2022, are subject to the Standard Return Policy."
If you buy an iPhone from the online Apple Store from now through Christmas Day, you can return it through January 8th, 2023
Now we should point out that in some other countries, namely Italy, Spain, and Japan, Apple is offering an ever longer Extended Returns Policy. In those markets, most products purchased between November 4, 2022, and January 6, 2023, can be returned through January 20, 2023. It might not be enough of a difference to make you want to gather up the kids and your spouse (not to forget any pets) and move to one of those three countries, but it still is something that you should know if you live in Italy, Spain, and Japan.
On its U.S. support page for returns, Apple lists items that cannot be sent back for a refund. These products include:
- Opened software (unused software is eligible to be sent back).
- Electronic Software Downloads.
- Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades).
- Apple Gift Cards (includes previous generation Apple Store Gift Cards and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards).
- Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets).
- Apple Print Products.
You can bring back an item that you wish to return by dropping it off at a nearby Apple Store, or by going online to the Order Listing page and using your Apple ID to sign in. Select an item from the list that you want to return and press on the "Start a Return" link below the item. You'll then press the "Get Started" button. Included in the process of setting up a return is a button that will allow you to print a return label.
You can call the shipping carrier to schedule a pick up of your return, or make sure that all of the shipping labels are included and drop off the package at one of the carrier's drop boxes.
The Standard Return Policy gives you up to 14 calendar days to return your purchase
The holiday shopping season is usually a busy time for Apple and offering the Expanded Return Policy is a big improvement for Apple customers over the standard 14 calendar day policy that is normally in effect. We should also note that the Extended Return Policy doesn't cover purchases made at the physical Apple Store. Products bought from a physical Apple retail location are limited to the aforementioned Standard Return Policy.
You might wonder when a return policy would come into play. Well, suppose you are buying an iPhone that you plan on gifting this holiday season to a friend or family member. Perhaps the person already has an iPhone, or the person doesn't want an iPhone. With the Extended Return Period, the recipient of your gift can take a little bit longer to decide whether to keep the gift or return it (depending on when the device was received). Or you might have made a purchase for yourself and decided that you don't want to keep it.
So keep in mind that in the eligible countries, certain products purchased from the online Apple Store and received starting yesterday, November 4th, might be eligible to be returned through January 8th, 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. Those in Japan, Italy, and Spain can hold off through January 20th, 2023.
