Apple's extended return policy in force for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more

It's that time of the year when clocks in most parts of the U.S. are turned back an hour as Daylight Savings Time comes to an end. It also is the time of the year when Apple announces its extended return policy for the holidays. Normally you have 14 calendar days to return a product to Apple that you purchased from the tech giant online or at the Apple Store. But Apple's revised Returns & Refunds support page says that products received by the buyer between November 3, 2023, and December 25, 2023, can be returned through January 8, 2024.





There is a major caveat. Any iPhone purchased from the online Apple Store or a physical Apple Store that is carrier-financed is not eligible for the extended return period and is subject to the standard 14 calendar-day return policy. All purchases made after December 25th are also subject to the standard return policy.





Apple does note that "Wireless carriers have different service-cancellation policies. Returning your iPhone or iPad may not automatically cancel or reset your wireless account; you are responsible for your wireless service agreement and for any applicable fees associated with your wireless account. Please contact your provider for more information."





Keep in mind that only items that have been purchased directly from Apple, either online or at a physical Apple Store, can be returned to Apple. Apple products purchased through other retailers must follow the return procedures of those retailers. Apple reminds you that returned products must include all of the cords, adapters, and documentation that was in the box when you first opened it.











All other existing terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable. If you're not sure if you are going to return a newly purchased device, make sure you keep it in like-new condition. Products eligible for the extended return include the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, HomePod mini, Macs, and Apple TV.





Software can be returned as long as it wasn't installed on any computer. Apple notes that "Software that contains a printed software license may not be returned if the seal or sticker on the software media packaging is broken."







The extended return policy is available in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Singapore. In Italy, Spain, Mexico and Japan, consumers have an even longer extended return policy. In those countries, products purchased between November 3, 2023 and January 6, 2024, may be returned through January 20, 2024.

