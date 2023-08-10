Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) goes south of $1000, don’t fail to score one
If you’re not the type of person that can be satisfied with ordinary, regular-sized gadgets, please take notes: now you can go bigger, better and Pro and save close to $300! We’re talking about the beast that is the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular and the price is not only under $1000, it’s actually closer to $900.
This behemoth of a tablet is in new condition and there are no color limitations. Have it your way, be it Silver or Space Grey – being an Apple aficionado, you surely know that the Pro version comes in just those two color variants, so you’re not missing out on any other hue.
In the box, buyers will find an iPad Pro 12.9" (2021) Wi-Fi+Cellular (duh!), one USB-C charge cable and one USB-C power adapter. Cool stuff.
We don't want to waste your time with the full technical specs of the iPad Pro since that beast is so popular and beloved, it speaks for itself. However, there are certain key points we just can’t fail to mention:
And more: Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, Face ID, four audio speaker arrays and five high-quality microphones, support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio (they’re not included). The battery is expected to give you up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi,
watching videos, or listening to music.
This avant-garde powerhouse is to be found at Woot! and if you act fast it could land on your desk for the discounted price of just $919.99, instead of the regular $1199.99. That’s almost 300 bucks saved on an Apple product, which is not something to be set off with a light heart.
The $919.99 price is reserved for the 128GB iPad Pro model. Doubling that and getting the 256GB option will cost you $979.99 (from $1299.99) and the 512GB is set at $1019.99 (from $1399.99). There's Free standard shipping for Prime members.
- M1 chip – yeah, we live in the realm of the M2 chip and the M3 is expected soon, but that doesn’t make the M1 a bit “worse” or “weaker”. On the contrary, it’s delivering some serious speed, enables amazing graphics and allows for seamless tasks, gaming or content creating like a true Pro
- 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display – it’s crazy how good this screen is not only with its 1600 peak nits brightness, but it offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, perfect for HDR photos and videos
- Great cameras – there’s an ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage – you can move freely in a video call, and the Center Stage feature will keep you in the frame.
If you’re feeling like getting something newer, go with the second option we’re presenting you with: the 2022 version of the iPad Pro (again 12.9-inch) over at Amazon.
