Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) goes south of $1000, don’t fail to score one

Unfading and stylish: get the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) for $280 less Once you go Pro, you simply can't go wrong. This iPad Pro might be from 2021, but the M1 chip plus the HDR-capable and bright display will deliver an experience straight from the future. The device is brand new and if you're a Prime Member, you're eligible for Free delivery! $280 off (23%) $919 99 $1199 99 Buy at Woot One step further: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) from Amazon If you're having the hots for something even more powerful and recent, have it your way: snag this iPad Pro (2022), again with a 12.9-inch display and 128GB storage. It's available in both Silver and Space Grey, too. The battery should keep up with a solid all-day use! $50 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

M1 chip – yeah, we live in the realm of the M2 chip and the M3 is expected soon, but that doesn’t make the M1 a bit “worse” or “weaker”. On the contrary, it’s delivering some serious speed, enables amazing graphics and allows for seamless tasks, gaming or content creating like a true Pro

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display – it’s crazy how good this screen is not only with its 1600 peak nits brightness, but it offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, perfect for HDR photos and videos

Great cameras – there’s an ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage – you can move freely in a video call, and the Center Stage feature will keep you in the frame.

If you’re not the type of person that can be satisfied with ordinary, regular-sized gadgets, please take notes: now you can go bigger, better and Pro and save close to $300! We’re talking about the beast that is the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular and the price is not only under $1000, it’s actually closer to $900.This avant-garde powerhouse is to be found at Woot! and if you act fast it could land on your desk for the discounted price of just $919.99, instead of the regular $1199.99. That’s almost 300 bucks saved on an Apple product, which is not something to be set off with a light heart.This behemoth of a tablet is in new condition and there are no color limitations. Have it your way, be it Silver or Space Grey – being an Apple aficionado, you surely know that the Pro version comes in just those two color variants, so you’re not missing out on any other hue.The $919.99 price is reserved for the 128GB iPad Pro model. Doubling that and getting the 256GB option will cost you $979.99 (from $1299.99) and the 512GB is set at $1019.99 (from $1399.99). There's Free standard shipping for Prime members.In the box, buyers will find an iPad Pro 12.9" (2021) Wi-Fi+Cellular (duh!), one USB-C charge cable and one USB-C power adapter. Cool stuff.We don't want to waste your time with the full technical specs of the iPad Pro since that beast is so popular and beloved, it speaks for itself. However, there are certain key points we just can’t fail to mention:And more: Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, Face ID, four audio speaker arrays and five high-quality microphones, support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio (they’re not included). The battery is expected to give you up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi,watching videos, or listening to music.If you’re feeling like getting something newer, go with the second option we’re presenting you with: the 2022 version of the iPad Pro (again 12.9-inch) over at Amazon.