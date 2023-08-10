Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) goes south of $1000, don’t fail to score one

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) goes south of $1000, don’t fail to score one
If you’re not the type of person that can be satisfied with ordinary, regular-sized gadgets, please take notes: now you can go bigger, better and Pro and save close to $300! We’re talking about the beast that is the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular and the price is not only under $1000, it’s actually closer to $900.

This avant-garde powerhouse is to be found at Woot! and if you act fast it could land on your desk for the discounted price of just $919.99, instead of the regular $1199.99. That’s almost 300 bucks saved on an Apple product, which is not something to be set off with a light heart.

Unfading and stylish: get the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) for $280 less

Once you go Pro, you simply can't go wrong. This iPad Pro might be from 2021, but the M1 chip plus the HDR-capable and bright display will deliver an experience straight from the future. The device is brand new and if you're a Prime Member, you're eligible for Free delivery!
$280 off (23%)
$919 99
$1199 99
Buy at Woot

One step further: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) from Amazon

If you're having the hots for something even more powerful and recent, have it your way: snag this iPad Pro (2022), again with a 12.9-inch display and 128GB storage. It's available in both Silver and Space Grey, too. The battery should keep up with a solid all-day use!
$50 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon


This behemoth of a tablet is in new condition and there are no color limitations. Have it your way, be it Silver or Space Grey – being an Apple aficionado, you surely know that the Pro version comes in just those two color variants, so you’re not missing out on any other hue.

The $919.99 price is reserved for the 128GB iPad Pro model. Doubling that and getting the 256GB option will cost you $979.99 (from $1299.99) and the 512GB is set at $1019.99 (from $1399.99). There's Free standard shipping for Prime members.

In the box, buyers will find an iPad Pro 12.9" (2021) Wi-Fi+Cellular (duh!), one USB-C charge cable and one USB-C power adapter. Cool stuff.

We don't want to waste your time with the full technical specs of the iPad Pro since that beast is so popular and beloved, it speaks for itself. However, there are certain key points we just can’t fail to mention:

  • M1 chip – yeah, we live in the realm of the M2 chip and the M3 is expected soon, but that doesn’t make the M1 a bit “worse” or “weaker”. On the contrary, it’s delivering some serious speed, enables amazing graphics and allows for seamless tasks, gaming or content creating like a true Pro
  • 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display – it’s crazy how good this screen is not only with its 1600 peak nits brightness, but it offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, perfect for HDR photos and videos
  • Great cameras – there’s an ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage – you can move freely in a video call, and the Center Stage feature will keep you in the frame.

And more: Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, Face ID, four audio speaker arrays and five high-quality microphones, support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio (they’re not included). The battery is expected to give you up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi,
watching videos, or listening to music.

If you’re feeling like getting something newer, go with the second option we’re presenting you with: the 2022 version of the iPad Pro (again 12.9-inch) over at Amazon.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless