Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Apple is reportedly moving ahead on developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone

iOS Apple
Apple is reportedly moving ahead on developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone
Reverse wireless charging debuted with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in 2018. Samsung included the feature, which it called Power Share, with the Galaxy S10 series in 2019. The feature turns the back of your phone into a wireless charging pad and you can charge the phones of friends and family members by placing your phone screen down on a table with the device being charged placed back to back with your phone. You can also use the feature to power up true wireless stereo earbuds as they rest in a charging case.

Samsung Germany released a survey in July 2019 with 6,500 participants. 35% of respondents said that they would rather have a full battery on their phone than receive money. While only 14% said that they would share their battery life with a stranger, 39% said that they would help a colleague from the office charge his/her phone. 62% said that they would use Samsung's Power Share to charge a friend or partner's phone and 72% would use it to power up a family member's device.

While reverse wireless charging is available on many Android phones (including the Pixel 6 and 7 lines), it still has not been offered on the iPhone. According to 9to5Mac, Apple had hoped to include the feature with last year's iPhone 14 Pro line but could not meet the self-imposed deadline.

Enabling reverse wireless charging on the Pixel 6 Pro - Apple is reportedly moving ahead on developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone
Enabling reverse wireless charging on the Pixel 6 Pro

Ever since the release of the iPhone 11 series in 2019, there has been speculation that Apple's handsets were released just one update away from activating the feature. But alas, such an update has never arrived. And Apple never included the feature with the iPhone 14 series. But that might change as sources tell 9to5Mac that Apple engineers are still working on the feature and are also working on the necessary software optimizations.

If Apple ever implements reverse wireless charging for the iPhone, it certainly would come in handy for those who own a pair of AirPods that they carry along with their iOS-powered phone. Apple reportedly is working on some of the difficult aspects of creating the feature such as coordinating the charging speeds between the iPhone and the device being charged, dealing with heat dissipation, and more.

The company is also said to be working on a user interface for reverse wireless charging that is similar to the UI used with Apple's magnrt-based MagSafe magnetic charging platform. It would include certain animations and sounds to indicate that the reverse wireless charging feature is being used.

We may finally see reverse wireless charging on the iPhone with this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. It would be another incentive for iPhone 15 buyers to purchase one of the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro series models.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless