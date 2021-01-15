Apple in discussions to launch subscription podcast service

Is Podcasts+ the next big Apple service?

The information





The platform could charge customers for "individual podcasts," per familiar with the matter. The norm at the moment is a fixed fee for access to all premium content, so this could be Apple’s way of differentiating itself from others.





The move may also open up additional revenue avenues for podcasters, according to the people, and give them more reason to choose Apple Podcasts over rival platform such as Amazon and Spotify.





While there's still no guarantee Apple will move ahead with this service, past reports have indicated that at least some original content may consist of podcasts based on recent Apple TV+ original programming.





Considering the branding of other Apple services, a premium podcast service may be known as ‘Apple Podcasts+’ when it launches. It could also be added to existing Apple One bundles.