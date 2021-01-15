Apple in discussions to launch subscription podcast service
Is Podcasts+ the next big Apple service?
The informationreports (via 9to5mac) that Apple is discussing the launch of “a new subscription service that would charge people to listen to podcasts.” However, it's unclear when Apple will launch the new service, or even if.
The move may also open up additional revenue avenues for podcasters, according to the people, and give them more reason to choose Apple Podcasts over rival platform such as Amazon and Spotify.
While there's still no guarantee Apple will move ahead with this service, past reports have indicated that at least some original content may consist of podcasts based on recent Apple TV+ original programming.
Considering the branding of other Apple services, a premium podcast service may be known as ‘Apple Podcasts+’ when it launches. It could also be added to existing Apple One bundles.