Apple is working on a game controller, new patent reveals

“Magnetically attachable gaming accessory,”

“Accessories that can improve a specific functionality of an electronic device, can readily attach to an electronic device, can be easy to use, and can have a small and efficient form factor. One example can provide a gaming accessory that can improve the game playing functionality of an electronic device, such as a phone, tablet, or other computing device. This gaming accessory can provide a physical interface for controlling game activities on the electronic device such that a screen of the electronic device remains at least largely unobstructed during game play.”

Which Apple controller design would you like to see happening? The Joy-Con clone The case-controller The separate joystick (Xbox, PS style) The Joy-Con clone 0% The case-controller 66.67% The separate joystick (Xbox, PS style) 33.33%

Our take





You may also find interesting:

The third version is a traditional, completely separate gaming controller similar to your normal PlayStation or Xbox “Joystick.” There are several versions of this controller, one of which also sports an integrated display.It’s important not to forget that we’re talking about patents here. No matter how logical or exciting an Apple game controller might sound, there are absolutely no guarantees that it’d even happen.With that being said, this is not the first time an alleged Apple game controller pops up on the internet. Back in April 2020, a leaker posted on twitter that later in 2020, or in early 2021 we’re going to see Apple’s new game controller.Now, obviously two years have passed since with no Apple controller anywhere to be found (except in the patent papers) but with the growing popularity of mobile gaming, and the notoriously long patent-product route that Apple has been following, there are chances we might see this Apple controller later this year, or in 2023.There’s no way of knowing which version Apple would choose, if the company ever decides to go forward with this but we tend to lean toward the case-controller, as it’s the most practical one. What about you? Which version would you like to see happening?