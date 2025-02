Apple will apparently not release a C2 cellular modem

The iPhone 16e uses Apple’s in-house C1 cellular modem. | Video credit — Apple

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

Another reason for this might be that Apple thinks that naming the successor as C3 instead of C2 will signify a greater generational leap from its predecessor. This is purely marketing of course, much like modern chip measurements in nanometers One more reason for the skip that comes to mind is that the C2 modem wasn’t turning out particularly well. Upon seeing this Apple may have decided to bin the C2 modem and fast track development for the C3 modem instead. Kind of similar to using the C2 modem as an internal testing chip but in this case Apple’s hand would have been forced to skip the C2.In the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup reports are claiming that only the iPhone 17 Air will ship with the C1 modem. The othermodels will apparently still be relying on third party modem chips. Using the C1 modem may be the only way for Apple to make theas thin as it is or it may just be cost cutting.Seeing how much Apple silicon transformed the company’s devices has me crossing my fingers that the C3 modem will achieve something similar. Perhaps it will be good enough that the entire iPhone 18 series will get to use it.