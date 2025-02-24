Apple will apparently not release a C2 cellular modem
After years of trying to decrease its reliance on Qualcomm, Apple has finally made an in-house cellular modem that works: the C1 chip. The C1 modem has made its debut on the iPhone 16e and the company is already working on a successor. However, it appears that Apple is taking a different approach to naming its cellular modems than expected.
So Apple isn’t actually just naming the C1 modem’s successor the C3: it’s apparently not going to release the C2 modem to the public at all. There can be multiple reasons for this, the most plausible of which, in my opinion, would be that the C2 is just an internal test chip. Apple may experiment with different configurations on the C2 but ultimately only release the perfected C3 modem.
Another reason for this might be that Apple thinks that naming the successor as C3 instead of C2 will signify a greater generational leap from its predecessor. This is purely marketing of course, much like modern chip measurements in nanometers.
One more reason for the skip that comes to mind is that the C2 modem wasn’t turning out particularly well. Upon seeing this Apple may have decided to bin the C2 modem and fast track development for the C3 modem instead. Kind of similar to using the C2 modem as an internal testing chip but in this case Apple’s hand would have been forced to skip the C2.
In the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup reports are claiming that only the iPhone 17 Air will ship with the C1 modem. The other iPhone 17 models will apparently still be relying on third party modem chips. Using the C1 modem may be the only way for Apple to make the iPhone 17 Air as thin as it is or it may just be cost cutting.
Seeing how much Apple silicon transformed the company’s devices has me crossing my fingers that the C3 modem will achieve something similar. Perhaps it will be good enough that the entire iPhone 18 series will get to use it.
According to a reliable industry insider the company is going to skip a generation and release its next in-house modem in 2027. This chip, the successor to the C1, will reportedly be called C3 instead of C2. What’s a bit odd is that there is already a C2 modem chip that is currently undergoing design and testing.
The iPhone 16e uses Apple’s in-house C1 cellular modem. | Video credit — Apple
