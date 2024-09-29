Subscribe to access exclusive content
Apple Watch's sleep apnea detection feature now available in Canada

By
Apple Wearables
A promotional image of an Apple Watch supporting sleep apnea detection
Following its approval in the United States by the FDA, Apple's sleep apnea notification feature has received the green light from Health Canada, allowing its rollout to compatible Apple Watch models across the country. This marks a significant development in healthcare technology, offering Canadians a new way to monitor their sleep health and potentially identify signs of a serious condition like sleep apnea.

The feature, compatible with the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2, leverages the watch's accelerometer to track subtle wrist movements to detect potential breathing irregularities during sleep. This data is then analyzed every 30 days, alerting users if signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea are detected, encouraging them to seek medical advice.

An image of the sleep apnea detection screen in the Health app
Sleep apnea detection screen in the Health app. | Image credit — Apple

Breathing disturbances: a new health metric

Apple has introduced a groundbreaking health metric called "Breathing Disturbances." It utilizes the Apple Watch's accelerometer to identify minute wrist movements linked to disrupted breathing patterns during sleep. The watch analyzes this data every 30 days, alerting users if signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea are detected, encouraging them to seek medical advice. This proactive approach could be instrumental in early detection and diagnosis of sleep apnea, a condition that often goes undiagnosed for years.

Sleep is crucial for overall physical and mental wellbeing. Sleep apnea, a common disorder where breathing momentarily ceases during sleep, deprives the body of vital oxygen. Estimates suggest over a billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea, often unaware of their condition. Left untreated, it can escalate the risk of serious health issues such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and heart problems.

The availability of this feature on the Apple Watch brings the potential to significantly impact public health. By increasing awareness and aiding in early detection, it could lead to more timely interventions and improved health outcomes for countless individuals.

Global availability of the feature

Apple has confirmed the sleep apnea notification feature will be accessible in over 150 countries and regions this month. This expansion marks a significant step in raising awareness about sleep apnea and aiding early detection, potentially improving the health outcomes of countless individuals worldwide.

The potential to monitor and identify signs of a serious condition like sleep apnea using a device I already wear is a testament to how technology can seamlessly integrate into our lives, potentially saving lives in the process. It reinforces my belief in the power of wearable tech and inspires me to see what further advancements in healthcare technology await us. Looking forward to this rolling out to more locations this month.
Johanna Romero
