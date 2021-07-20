Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update

Iskra Petrova
By
Health-related metrics have been among the major features of the Apple Watch and one of its main selling points. Now, AppleInsider reports Apple's most recent watchOS 7.6 has now become available to users around the world. The update brings ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications to more users.

WatchOS 7.6 brings ECG functionality to 30 more countries, including Fiji, Haiti, and Vatican City


The same regions will now get access to the Apple Watch's irregular heart rhythm notifications, which alerts uses to potentially dangerous heart rates.

Check out the full list of countries that are now receiving the heart-monitoring features of the Apple Watch:

  • Andorra
  • Anguilla
  • Antigua & Barbuda
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Cook Islands
  • Cyprus
  • Dominica
  • Estonia
  • Fiji
  • French Southern Territories
  • Gibraltar
  • Guadeloupe
  • Guernsey
  • Haiti
  • Isle of Man
  • Jersey
  • Monaco
  • Montserrat
  • Nauru
  • Norfolk Islands
  • Seychelles
  • Slovenia
  • St. Barthelemy
  • St. Helena
  • St. Kitts & Nevis
  • St. Martin
  • St. Vincent & Grenadines
  • Ukraine
  • Vatican City

Earlier, the ECG functionality was introduced to Australia in the month of May.

For those of you who might be interested, the ECG in the Apple Watch uses electrodes placed in the case and the Digital Crown and measures electrical signals from the heart. It then produces a waveform. This data is then analyzed and heart rate and rhythm data are used to classify AFib (atrial fibrillation or pretty much an irregular and often rapid heart rate).

The ECG features are available to the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6.

Related phones

Watch Series 5 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$105off $424 Special BestBuy $369 Special Walmart
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 296 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$530 Special T-Mobile $500 Special AT&T $564 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

