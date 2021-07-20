Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update

Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update0
WatchOS 7.6 brings ECG functionality to 30 more countries, including Fiji, Haiti, and Vatican City
The same regions will now get access to the Apple Watch's irregular heart rhythm notifications, which alerts uses to potentially dangerous heart rates.
Check out the full list of countries that are now receiving the heart-monitoring features of the Apple Watch:
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cook Islands
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- Estonia
- Fiji
- French Southern Territories
- Gibraltar
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Haiti
- Isle of Man
- Jersey
- Monaco
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- Norfolk Islands
- Seychelles
- Slovenia
- St. Barthelemy
- St. Helena
- St. Kitts & Nevis
- St. Martin
- St. Vincent & Grenadines
- Ukraine
- Vatican City
Earlier, the ECG functionality was introduced to Australia in the month of May.
For those of you who might be interested, the ECG in the Apple Watch uses electrodes placed in the case and the Digital Crown and measures electrical signals from the heart. It then produces a waveform. This data is then analyzed and heart rate and rhythm data are used to classify AFib (atrial fibrillation or pretty much an irregular and often rapid heart rate).
The ECG features are available to the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6.