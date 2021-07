Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update

WatchOS 7.6 brings ECG functionality to 30 more countries, including Fiji, Haiti, and Vatican City

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

Estonia

Fiji

French Southern Territories

Gibraltar

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Haiti

Isle of Man

Jersey

Monaco

Montserrat

Nauru

Norfolk Islands

Seychelles

Slovenia

St. Barthelemy

St. Helena

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Martin

St. Vincent & Grenadines

Ukraine

Vatican City





Health-related metrics have been among the major features of the Apple Watch and one of its main selling points. Now, AppleInsider reports Apple's most recent watchOS 7.6 has now become available to users around the world. The update brings ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications to more users.The same regions will now get access to the Apple Watch's irregular heart rhythm notifications, which alerts uses to potentially dangerous heart rates.Check out the full list of countries that are now receiving the heart-monitoring features of the Apple Watch:Earlier, the ECG functionality was introduced to Australia in the month of May.For those of you who might be interested, the ECG in the Apple Watch uses electrodes placed in the case and the Digital Crown and measures electrical signals from the heart. It then produces a waveform. This data is then analyzed and heart rate and rhythm data are used to classify AFib (atrial fibrillation or pretty much an irregular and often rapid heart rate).The ECG features are available to the Apple Watch Series 4 Series 5 , and Series 6