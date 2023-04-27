Apple will reportedly allow Apple Watch to pair with multiple devices

Right now when you buy a new Apple Watch, it must be paired with an iPhone. While one iPhone can be paired with multiple Apple timepieces, one Apple Watch cannot be paired with multiple Apple devices. But a Twitter tipster who made a great call last year says that the rumor mill is actively cranking out fresh speculation for mass consumption. This rumor says that Apple is developing software updates that will allow an Apple Watch to pair with multiple Apple devices including an iPhone, an iPad, and a Mac.





Currently, an Apple Watch cannot pair with an iPad, but with the timepiece paired with an iPhone, a user can have his Apple Watch used to help him view Apple Fitness+ workouts on an iPad that uses the same Apple ID. And those with an Apple Watch can unlock their Mac computers, view passwords, authenticate apps, and verify the user's identity to complete an online Apple Pay transaction.





According to Twitter tipster @analyst941 (via MacRumors ), "Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone." The tipster says that while he doesn't know how Apple will implement this, he does know that in a future update, Apple will allow the Apple Watch to sync with more than one Apple device. Also unknown is which Apple Watch models will have this new feature and when it is going to be introduced.









For example, the tipster says that he is unsure whether Apple will include this new capability with watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14, all due out later this year, or if it will be delayed until the 2024 updates. The tipster, @analyst941, made a great call on the Dynamic Island before the feature was announced last year giving him some legitimacy.







Recently, @analyst941 posted not to give up on seeing solid-state buttons replace the mechanical buttons on the two upcoming premium iPhone 15 models contradicting more well-known analysts such as Haitong Tech's Jeff Pu, and TFI International's Ming-Chi Kuo. Pu and Kuo both say that Apple will stick with the physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. But @analyst941 wrote that the two models "will still have capacitive touch buttons, {and that] contrary to rumors, the development team is working too closely with new hardware to turn back now."



